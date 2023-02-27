Food pantries face 'double whammy'; losing a Gold Star Mother: Rockland Angle

Starting March 1, the federal government is rolling back extra SNAP benefits, meaning people will no longer get extra pandemic-era food stamps. Then in April, when the state budget is expected to kick in, state aid for feeding programs could take a hit, if Gov. Kathy Hochul's cuts to the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program in FY 2024 budget proposal stand.

This comes as food inflation tops 11% in the last year and housing costs soar.

On Thursday, 40-plus feeding programs that serve Rockland stood with the United Way of Rockland County and elected officials to demand that state assistance not only be restored but boosted to help families in need face the "double whammy" that looms.

Read our coverage here.

Remembering a Gold Star Mother: Last week, we lost Yolanda Lopez Hatala, 64, whose son, Army Cpl. Manny Lopez III, was Rockland County's first casualty in Operation Iraqi Freedom. The young soldier, just 20, was killed in 2005 when his Humvee was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade in Baghdad in 2005.

Manny left behind a wife and new baby.

Yolanda joined into the sorority that no one would ever want as a Gold Star Mother. She continued to honor her son and others lost to war, and was an integral part of the Haverstraw community.

Nyack Feasts! Do you have plans for special lunch or dinner offerings during Nyack Feasts, which runs from March 1 to March 9? Get the scoop at https://visitnyack.org/nyack-feasts/. And if you want to stay on top of lohud-area food news, sign up for Jeanne Muchnick's lohudfood newsletter here.

Weekend event: The Heritage Quilters of the Hudson Palisades holds their annual quilt from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4 and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Nanuet Public Library, 149 Church St.

If you have a story tip or feedback, share it with Nancy Cutler at ncutler@lohud.com.