Bayshore to start removing vehicles this week from collapsed parking structure

Bayshore will start removing vehicles this week from the mall's Silver Spring parking garage after it partially collapsed Feb. 2 3 , the mall announced Monday afternoon.

A temporary ramp connecting the first level to the second level is being installed by engineers, according to a news release from Bayshore.

The Bayshore management team, along with Bayshore Security, will escort the vehicle owner to their vehicle to confirm ownership, retrieve their key and officials will then drive their vehicle out of the parking garage, according to the release.

The parking structure, located near Trader Joe's at 5600 N. Port Washington Road, partially collapsed on Thursday around 12:15 p.m., according to the North Shore Fire Department.

The collapse happened one day after the Milwaukee area received about 1.2 inches of snow and sleet, which meteorologists say is the liquid equivalent typically equating to 10 inches of snow.

The collapse comes about a year after Bayshore switched its snow removal company to a new contractor, West Allis-based Winter Services LLC.

Officials will provide further details to vehicle owners to coordinate the removal and delivery of their vehicles, according to the release.

If employees or guests have a vehicle that is on the second or third level of the parking garage and have not reported their vehicle as being affected, they should contact Heather Hansen at the Bayshore Management Office at heather.hansen@baysoretowncenter.com or 414-433-3156.

