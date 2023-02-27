Erie police detectives are attempting to retrace the steps of a 58-year-old man who was found shot inside his vehicle on the city's west side on Monday afternoon.

The man, whose name was not released, was found with a gunshot wound to his face after police said he called 911 and reported that he had been shot on Monday at about 2:15 p.m. Emergency responders found the man in the area of West 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

The man was rushed to UPMC Hamot, where he underwent surgery Monday, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said. The man, who was last reported to be in critical but stable condition, was scheduled to undergo another surgery Tuesday, Lorah said.

Detectives have not had the opportunity to speak to the man at length, Lorah said Tuesday morning.

Police had no suspects in the shooting Tuesday.

The man was found in his car when emergency crews arrived on scene Monday afternoon. The car was parked facing north on Garfield Avenue, a short street just east of the intersection of West 12th Street and Lincoln Avenue and just south of the park-and-ride lot near a convenience store and gas station.

Lorah said detectives working the shooting investigation are trying to determine the man's movements before he was shot. Investigators are searching the area for surveillance video and are speaking to people who may have been in the area, he said.

Police have collected some forensic evidence in the probe, Lorah said.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie police working to retrace steps of man found shot in the face in lot off West 12th