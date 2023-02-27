Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
New York Post

Red Wings vs. Senators prediction: Best bet, pick for Monday, Feb. 27

By Action Network,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2471_0l1YlqOr00

The Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators have plenty in common. Both teams made splashy moves in the offseason to accelerate their progress, but neither was expected to contend for a playoff spot in the NHL Atlantic Division. But with just a few days before the trade deadline, both Detroit and Ottawa can count themselves in the mix for a wild-card spot.

NHL odds Monday

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread : DET +1.5 (-225) vs. SEN: -1.5 (+185)

Moneyline : DET (+115) vs. SEN (-135)

Total : Over 6.5 (-105) | Under 6.5 (-115)

Betting on the NHL?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jn2TA_0l1YlqOr00
Goaltender Mads Sogaard #40 of the Ottawa Senators
Getty Images
Red Wings vs. Senators prediction

(7 p.m. ET., ESPN+)

Entering play on Sunday, the Senators were five points behind Pittsburgh and seven points adrift of the Islanders, but the Sens had four games in hand on the Isles. Detroit, too, had played four fewer games than the Islanders and were just three points behind the Isles.

Another similarity between the two sides is that both the Senators and Red Wings have focused on improving their defensive structure in order to grind out results. Both the Wings and Senators have deep forward groups that can put up crooked numbers, but it’s been their work at the other end of the ice that’s been buoying them over the last two weeks.

Ottawa and Detroit rank 10th and 12th, respectively, in high-danger scoring chances allowed in their last 10 games. That defensive improvement has come at a cost upfront, though, as the Wings have created the fewest high-danger opportunities at five-on-five in that span, and the Sens are just a shade better.

These teams are looking to grind out low-event games of late, leading us to a bet on the Under on Monday night.

Red Wings vs. Senators pick

THE PICK : Under 6.5 goals -115 ( BetMGM )

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Ilya Sorokin puts on show for Islanders with dad in stands
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rangers’ Artemi Panarin looks to be forcing connection with Patrick Kane
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Struggling Rangers need to put chaos in rearview mirror
New York City, NY13 hours ago
Breaking down the Knicks win streak & the importance of RJ Barrett
New York City, NY2 hours ago
bet365 bonus code: Bet $1 and get $200 in Bet Credits for Knicks vs. Celtics
Boston, MA8 hours ago
Unlike other sports, NBA has wrecked its regular season
New York City, NY18 hours ago
76ers rally past Bucks, snapping Milwaukee’s 16-game winning streak
Milwaukee, WI16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy