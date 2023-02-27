Ole Miss football star suffers injury ahead of 2023 NFL Combine

Former Ole Miss football star Zach Evans strained his hamstring ahead of the 2023 NFL Combine event, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

As a result of the injury, Evans will not run in the 40-yard dash. But the prospect is expected to be fully ready in time for the Ole Miss pro day.

Evans declared for the 2023 NFL Draft back in December and emerged as a likely middle-round prospect at the running back position.

Zach Evans NFL Draft profile

Analysts are high on Evans' combination of strength and speed, building on his resume in one season with the Rebels after transferring from TCU last offseason.

NFL Draft Bible described Evans as being, "a polished ball carrier with game-breaking tendencies."

Here is the full scouting report on Evans from NFL Draft Bible :

Taller back with limber frame. Plays above his size, issuing punishment on every carry. Pad level and power shine, allocating tough yardage.

Burst and lower body strength rupture him through arm tackles on way to the second level. Displaces should-be tacklers with a forceful stiff arm and distinguished contact balance.

Uses quick feet and reaction acuity to hit the right gap at the right time. Vision is sharp, using acute angles to get up-field. Expert in ball security, with awareness of incoming punches.

Multiple long gains, addressing any questions about a second gear. Unquestionable competitive toughness and stamina, bringing tempo and energy consistently. Fairly tight in the hips, leaving something to be desired in terms of make you miss ability.

Slimmer frame for a lead back. Overall inept in pass protection. Not a wide variety of snaps as receiving back, even fewer on mid-deep route concepts.

Defensive style of the Big-12 conference garnered some of his big plays. Evans has a diverse skill set as a ball carrier, welcoming to any scheme and play style.

As complete as he is as a runner, the same cannot be said when he is on the field on passing downs.

Zach Evans college career

In his sole outing with Ole Miss, Evans ran for 936 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

Evans played in the Texas Bowl despite having declared for the draft, running eight times for 37 yards and a touchdown, catching four passes for 26 yards.

A native of Houston, Tex., the former five-star recruit made an early impact as a freshman at TCU, rushing for 415 yards and four touchdowns while posting an average of nearly eight yards per attempt.

He ran for 648 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore, adding 10 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown with the Horned Frogs.

As a recruit

247Sports ranked Evans as the No. 3 running back in the 2020 football recruiting class, and he earned the No. 33 overall position in the player rankings for that cycle.

The service called Evans the No. 6 overall player from the state of Texas.

