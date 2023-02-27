‘Physical 100’ Producers Address Final Match Controversy

Fans watched athletes give it their all on Physical 100, which even led to injuries . It was hard to predict the final quest to determine who had the perfect body, but the episode came, and the winner was revealed. Producers of the Netflix show addressed a rumor that they intervened in the final match.

There was a rumor the ‘Physical 100’ match was done multiple times

Woo Jin-yong and Park Jin-yong on ‘Physical 100’ | Netflix

The last challenge was between Woo Jin-yong, who does Crossfit, and cyclist Jung Hae-min . They had to pull a heavy rope that seemed to be never-ending. Whoever finished first won.

At first, it looked like the competition was in Jung’s favor. He started stronger and faster. But Woo stuck with it and won in the end. That meant he won the entire season, broke Jung’s torso sculpture , and took home the three million won prize.

However, King of journalist made a YouTube video claiming that according to anonymous sources, the challenge was done three times. The first time Jung was allegedly ahead by a lot. The source claimed Woo raised his hand and said something was wrong with the machine because it wasn’t moving when he pulled. They allegedly stopped to check the machine to find no problem.

The competitors allegedly went back to the challenge. This time Jung’s machine was making a noise. He was in the lead. Producers allegedly stopped them and lubricated the machine.

The YouTuber claimed production asked for a rematch because of audio issues. Woo allegedly won the third time they competed.

‘Physical 100’ producers deny intervening in the final match

Producers are addressing rumors about the final match. “The rumor that there were several rematches in the finals is not true,” they claimed in a statement, according to SpotTVNews . “Issues where generated noise gets into the microphones of the participants. There were only temporary suspensions and resumptions to check and listen to the opinions of the participants, and there was never a replay that overturned the results of a match that had ended or a cancellation of the progress.”

“Above all, even when the audio issue was checked and restarted, the game was played in a way that both participants agreed, with the condition that the gap between the existing seat and the rope was maintained,” the statement claimed. “It was conducted with the consent of the participants. And the seats of the participants were randomly determined by a set number through a ball draw before the final.”

Lastly, they claimed they never “intervened to overturn the already decided results.”

Jung Hae-min hasn’t posted about ‘Physical 100’

Yun Sung-bin and Jong Hae-min during Sisyphus challenge on ‘Physical 100’ | via Netflix

Something else made Physical 100 fans suspicious before the producers gave their statement. Most cast members have shared pictures and videos from the Netflix show, but that’s not the case for the runner-up.

His Instagram acco unt is filled with updates on his cycling career. He recently posted about his time in Italy.

However, Jung has shared pictures of him hanging out with other cast members in his Instagram Story. So fans currently don’t know how Jung feels about the season’s outcome. But producers deny any wrongdoing.