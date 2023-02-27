Open in App
Destin, FL
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

Destin Commons to host Mac and Cheese Festival on March 5

By Kimber Collins,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09YZ8o_0l1YjI2l00

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Northwest Florida is invited to try many different twists on the southern staple comfort food, macaroni and cheese.

The Destin Commons shopping center off Highway 98 is hosting the 5th annual festival.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

The annual event supports the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast. The 2022 event raised $65,000 to help 5,000 kids in programs from Pensacola to Panama City, Fla.

Event Details:

  • Sunday, March 5
  • 12-4 pm
  • Destin Commons
    • 4100 Legendary Dr, Destin, FL 32541

General Admission tickets are still available. The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for kids. The V.I.C. tickets are sold out.

The family-friendly festival is a competition for 15 local restaurants competing in judge and people’s choice award categories.

Destin Shrimp and Grits fest raises thousands for Boys and Girls Clubs on Emerald Coast

The club said this event and other festivals like it help them “promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging, and influence through its programs focused on academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pensacola, FL newsLocal Pensacola, FL
Lewis Bear, philanthropist and businessman, passes away at 82
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Ferry service returns to Pensacola Bay
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
Pensacola woman wins $1 million off $50 scratch-off ticket
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
9-in-1 City Food Hall opening in Destin Commons
Destin, FL2 days ago
This is why you see so many boats in Panama City Beach’s Pier Park
Panama City Beach, FL1 day ago
Search for sports memorabilia thieves in Florida continues
Panama City, FL1 day ago
Strange lights over Panama City
Panama City, FL4 days ago
Precautionary boil water notice announced for Navarre subdivision
Navarre, FL1 hour ago
Missing child alert canceled
Brewton, AL21 hours ago
Heavy equipment will help clean up illegal dump site
Laurel Hill, FL1 day ago
Dr. Mike Rohan running for mayor of Panama City
Panama City, FL5 days ago
Viral post leads to inspectors finding nearly 20 dead roaches at Florida chicken shop
Pensacola, FL6 days ago
Hurlburt Field opening gates to public for the first time in 11 years
Hurlburt Field, FL5 days ago
Pedestrian struck, killed on Palafox in Pensacola
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
One man and teen seriously injured in Walton County car accident
Defuniak Springs, FL3 days ago
Fort Walton Beach man charged with assaulting 12-year-old girl
Fort Walton Beach, FL5 days ago
Missing Panama City man found
Panama City, FL5 days ago
The Adults-Only Resort In Florida Where You Can Enjoy Some Much-Needed Peace And Quiet
Destin, FL10 days ago
Multiple cars hit bridge construction barricades in Fort Walton Beach
Fort Walton Beach, FL5 days ago
PCPD searching for suspect in vending machine theft
Panama City, FL4 days ago
Fort Walton Beach Police release video of man dragging officer with vehicle
Fort Walton Beach, FL4 days ago
Multi-car crash on I-10 near Pensacola leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured
Pensacola, FL6 days ago
Body cam footage released in connection to man dragging Fort Walton Beach Police officers: Police
Fort Walton Beach, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy