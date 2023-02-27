Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Former inmate could get $7 million for alleged beating suffered in jail

By Ryan Dickstein,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDiiw_0l1YiqZu00

Maryland's Board of Public Works on Wednesday will consider approving a $7 million settlement with a former inmate who was allegedly brutalized while in custody.

Back in December of 2014, Daquan Wallace was viciously attacked by fellow inmates at the Baltimore City Detention Center for his alleged refusal to join the Black Guerrilla Family gang.

Wallace reportedly suffered a traumatic brain injury as result, that left him wheelchair bound.

The violent incident sparked lawsuits at the federal and state levels against the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, which accused guards of conspiring with the gang to arrange and allow the assault to happen.

In September of 2019 a Baltimore City jury awarded Wallace $25 million, but that was overturned on appeal and reduced to $200,000, according to attorney Lawrence S. Greenberg.

RELATED: 2014 Baltimore inmate attack trial ends with $25-million awarded against the State of Maryland

The case is set to go before the Supreme Court of Maryland in April in the event the Board refuses to settle.

One year following the attack former Governor Hogan ordered the jail to close. That process was finally completed in August of 2021.

At the time Hogan said "the Baltimore City Detention Center was known as one of the worst prisons in America, where corruption and poor conditions were dangerous for employees and detainees."

Over the years dozens of correctional officers at the facility were indicted for racketeering.

MORE: Demolition of the old Baltimore City Detention Center began Thursday morning

If approved, the settlement would come from the state's general funds. Greenberg says it would be the highest settlement paid in an inmate brutality case.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maryland State newsLocal Maryland State
Former FBI agent discusses the release of video from a fatal crash
Baltimore, MD8 hours ago
Former MPD officer sentenced to jail for inappropriately touching his female coworkers, waving knife
Hanover, MD2 days ago
Trio of Baltimore-area teens arrested for allegedly committing crimes in Anne Arundel County
Glen Burnie, MD1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man previously convicted for murder found guilty of robbing Baltimore drug store
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Court transcript details questioned sentence in convicted gun offender's case
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
DC Superior Court Awaits Return Of Defendant Held in Another State
Washington, DC1 day ago
Kenneth Bond Released After Wrongful Conviction of 27 Years
Washington, DC2 days ago
Montgomery County caregiver sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing from elderly patients
Germantown, MD2 days ago
Revenge was motive for ex-police chief's arson spree, prosecutors say
Laurel, MD3 days ago
Former DC police officer sentenced for assaults on other MPD officers, employees
Hanover, MD3 days ago
Judge Schedules Trial Date for Woman Charged with Attempted Murder
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Pair Faces Life In Prison For Using Explosive Device To Rob 7-Eleven ATMs In DMV Region
Temple Hills, MD2 days ago
DC government employee accused of killing Karon Blake indicted
Washington, DC3 days ago
Man shot Thursday night in Annapolis dies
Annapolis, MD2 days ago
Police: Camera found in Enoch Pratt Library bathroom
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
MSP Investigating a Murder in Cambridge
Cambridge, MD1 day ago
Family says they've received justice with $6M GTTF settlement
Baltimore, MD4 days ago
Convicted Homicide Defendant Gets 10-Day Sentence for Violating Probation
Baltimore, MD5 days ago
AG's office releases video of fatal crash, building collapse in East Baltimore
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Man Calls Gun-Wielding Mom For Backup During Fight With Ex-BF In Odenton: Police
Odenton, MD4 days ago
Fatal Shooting near Obery Court, Annapolis late Thursday afternoon UPDATE
Annapolis, MD2 days ago
Man Rushed Into Surgery After Being Shot Inside Baltimore Business (DEVELOPING)
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Teen Charged With Strong-Arm Robbery At Old Mill High School
Millersville, MD3 days ago
Gunman shoots victim while inside a business in North Baltimore, say police
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Silver Spring store employee hits customer in head with champagne bottle: police
Silver Spring, MD2 days ago
Victim robbed by 5 armed suspects in Nottingham, vehicle stolen in Middle River
Middle River, MD2 days ago
Shooting in Annapolis leaves one man dead
Annapolis, MD2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy