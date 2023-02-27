Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
UNC basketball moves up slightly in Joe Lunardi’s updated bracketology

By Zack Pearson,

6 days ago

The North Carolina Tar Heels did what they had to do over the weekend and earned a big Quad 1 win over Virginia . It was a game the Tar Heels had to have as the season winds down.

But before the Tar Heels face Florida State in a tough road game they can’t afford to lose, Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology.

The good news is UNC moved up from the No. 71 spot. The bad news is the Tar Heels moved up just one spot despite a few teams losing ahead of them.

Lunardi has the Tar Heels in spot No. 70 behind No. 69 Arizona State in the first four out section:

As for the last four in, Lunardi has Boise State, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers, Badgers and Cowboys all lost over the weekend but still find themselves in the tournament.

Arizona State hit a crazy buzzer-beater from half-court to stun Arizona and keep its hopes alive, moving them ahead of UNC.

Monday will be a big game for bubble teams as UNC, Oklahoma State and West Virginia are all in action.

