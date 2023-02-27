Florida Gators announce new defensive coordinator

The Florida Gators have hired the youngest defensive coordinator in the nation. [ Times ]

The Florida Gators have officially hired Austin Armstrong as their new defensive coordinator, coach Billy Napier announced Monday. Armstrong — a former grad assistant for Napier at Louisiana — was the youngest defensive coordinator in the nation at Southern Miss and was recently hired as a position coach coach at Alabama.

Armstrong will replace Patrick Toney, who is reportedly taking a job with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals; he has not yet been added to the team’s coaching staff.

The Gators, clearly, have a lot of work to do. UF ranked No. 88 nationally in scoring defense during Napier’s first season and was tied for 103rd in yards per play allowed. The Gators allowed opponents to convert on third down 49.71% of the time; that was third-to-last in the country and, by far, Florida’s worst mark since at least 1981.

UF’s staff is expected to have other holes to fill, too. Receivers coach Keary Colbert has taken the same job with the Denver Broncos, and tight ends coach William Peagler is also reportedly joining the Cardinals.

The turnover comes at a pivotal time for Napier’s career. His 6-7 first season was a disappointment, and his first full recruiting class yielded mixed results. The biggest story of his offseason was the loss of Jaden Rashada, a blue-chip signee at the center of a $13 million name, image and likeness dispute. Rashada has since signed with Arizona State.

The Gators open their season at Utah.

This story will be updated.



