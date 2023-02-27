City of Amsterdam declares snow emergency

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Amsterdam has declared a snow emergency ahead of Monday night’s storm. The emergency is in effect from 6 p.m. on Monday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1. Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
No parking is allowed on city streets during this time. Illegally parked vehicles may be fined and/or towed.
Residents can park in one of the city-owned parking lots. Lots include:
• City Hall
• Post Office Lot
• Guy Park Ave. Ext. (Kirk Douglas parking)
• Golf Course Lot
• Vet’s Field (upper field along Locust Ave. Roosevelt Rd. and the road to the pool building.
• Morris St. Parking Lot
• East Main & DeGraff (both lots)
• Between Vrooman & Lefferts (behind Art Center)
• Eagle & East Main Street (lot)
• Dean & East Main Streets (lot)
• 47 Reid Street Lot
• Milton Ave. between 1st & 2nd Ave.
• Prospect Street (Upper, near Elizabeth St.)
• Chestnut & Lincoln (basketball court lot)
• Bunn & Thomas St. (lot)
• Greene & Mechanic St. (lot)
• Union & Orange St. (lot)
• Union St. (between Brandt & McDonnell lot)
• Clinton & Division St. (lot)
• Bridge St. (next to bakery)
• 197 Florida Ave. (lot)
• Pedestrian Bridge Lot
• Church Street & Willow Street (Park & Ride Lot)
• Brookside Ave. (old Eddie Brush Building, across from Hempton)
