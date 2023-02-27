A Jersey Guy: Teams make their tournament push

We are into conference championship week--the Atlantic Sun begins Monday, with Liberty and Kennesaw State the favorites.

Which means, March Madness is ready to heat up.

So it's look around the crazy world of college basketball.

The battle for No. 1 seeds is interesting because UCLA might now become at player--at the expense of....Purdue, which has now lost four its last six games.

Alabama seems secure, although there is turmoil brewing around 6-9 super star Brandon Miller and his involvement in a murder in which former teammate Darius Miller has been capital murder.

Houston looks almost invincible and Kansas is gaining momentum the way a defending national championship team should.

If UCLA can sweep Arizona and Arizona State at home this week, the Bruins would make a strong case for a No. 1 seed--perhaps even in the West, which is being held in Las Vegas.

***

On the surface neither West Virginia which is mired in the bottom third of the Big 12 with a 5-11 conference record should not be a candidate for an "At-large'' tournament berth, yet the Mountaineers have a Net ranking in the 20's, which puts them in most projections.

And then there is North Carolina, the pre-season No. 1 pick, The Tar Heels have struggled all season, but showing signs of life. They knocked off Virginia last week, but close their ACC regular season with games against FSU and Duke (at the Dean Dome). They are a pathetic 1-9 vs. Quad 1 teams, which is not a positive stat.

They need a sweep and probably a first round ACC tournament win to feel safe.

***

Has there been a better game anywhere than Iowa's stunning 112-106 overtime win over Michigan State on Saturday.

Stunning?

Well, Iowa was down by 13 points with 1: 42 remaining and the Hawkeyes scored 23 points in the next 1:39 to force an overtime, which Iowa eventually won.

""Good coaching,"" joked Iowa coach Fran McCaffery afterward .""What was amazing was that no one did anything bad. We made the baskets and Michigan State made its free throws (eight of nine down the stretch

Iowa, which finishes its regular season with a road game at Indiana and home game against Nebraska needs to win both to get off the dreaded 8 vs. 9 line in the NCAA bracket.

***

Doesn't look like too many (if any) mid major conferences will receive a second bid if their regular season champion is upset.

That could be a potential flash point of controversy about guaranteed spots for regular season champions.

At least 9 conference were won by two or more games:

America East--Vermont

Big Sky-Eastern Washington

Big South--UNC-Ashville

Conference USA---Florida Atlantic

MAAC--Iona

Northeast--Merrimack

Ohio Valley--Moorehead State

Patriot--Colgate

Summit--Oral Roberts

Yet, only FAU in Conference USA seems likely to get an al-large bid if they are upset and that may be a stretch.

Picture this scenario: Oral Roberts, which went 18-0 in the Summit, NOT receiving a bid, but West Virginia, which is currently 5-11 in the Big 12 getting invited.