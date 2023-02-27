Open in App
Wausau, WI
See more from this location?
WausauPilot

Fed representative to offer presentation on state, regional economy

By Shereen Siewert,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RFPjx_0l1Yaw9w00
Ron Wirtz

WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host a program headlined by Ron Wirtz, the Regional Outreach Director for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. The program, titled ‘Through the Looking Glass: The Fed Examines the Region’s Economy,’ will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the Jefferson Street Event Center in Wausau.

Wirtz’s primary responsibilities in his position with the Federal Reserve involve tracking business conditions around the six-state district he serves, including Wisconsin. Wirtz devotes special attention to employment and wages in his tracking, along with monitoring construction, real estate, consumer spending and tourism.

Wirtz will offer a review of the current state of the economy locally and across the state, while highlighting current economic challenges and the special role of labor force in economic growth. He will also use an interactive survey at the event to gauge the opinions of attendees on topics like business activity, hiring demand, labor availability, inflation and more.

“In uncertain economic times, providing our central Wisconsin business community with in-depth information at the regional and national level from the Federal Reserve will aid in making strategic business decisions to support growth and competitiveness.” said Dave Eckmann, President and CEO of the Chamber.

Check-in, lunch and networking will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by the program to be held from at noon to 1 p.m. The cost is $50.

To register for this event visit WausauChamber.com or call 715-845-6231.

The presenting sponsor for the program is Ameriprise Financial-Wausau-Cornerstone Advisors. The gold sponsor is Associated Bank. Those interested in becoming sponsors for this event should contact Madi Woller at 715-848-5955 or mwoller@wausauchamber.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
UW-Stevens Point student to present at state capitol research showcase
Madison, WI2 days ago
Marshfield Clinic Health System lays off hundreds
Marshfield, WI4 days ago
Reigning Miss America returns to Wausau to address local Rotary Club
Wausau, WI3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wausau committee withholds payment, demands answers over disputed invoices for Metro Ride project
Wausau, WI4 days ago
Good News Project receives $100K grant
Wausau, WI6 days ago
Best-selling authors to discuss their nationwide travels at The Grand
Wausau, WI5 days ago
New exhibit ‘Cultural Currency’ to open at Woodson Art Museum
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Your letters: Wausau has other ways to pare down the cost of education
Wausau, WI3 days ago
More than 1,100 sign petition asking Wausau School Board to halt district restructuring plan
Wausau, WI6 days ago
Youth career fest set for early March
Wausau, WI5 days ago
Open Door to operate daytime shelter for unhoused Wausau residents
Wausau, WI4 days ago
Wausau School superintendent calls advisory referendum idea “a mistake”
Wausau, WI5 days ago
Door-to-door sales pitch prompts caution in Wausau, Marathon County
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Wausau area obituaries March 3, 2023
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Village of Weston sets spring and fall bulk item drop-off schedule
Weston, WI4 days ago
Marathon County Felony Crime Gallery for March 2, 2023
Wausau, WI3 days ago
Historical Society to host springtime tea
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Winter weather advisory issued for Wausau with snow and ice on the way
Wausau, WI3 hours ago
Wausau area births, Feb. 28
Wausau, WI5 days ago
Police: Rhinelander fire was arson
Rhinelander, WI1 day ago
Fugitive wanted in Wausau shooting captured in Chicago
Wausau, WI4 days ago
UPDATE: Charges dropped against Wausau man accused of theft
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Sentencing delayed for Wausau dad convicted of homicide in son’s overdose death
Wausau, WI2 days ago
1 dead in northwoods snowmobile crash
Mercer, WI2 days ago
Arrest warrant issued for former Green Bay Packer accused of stalking Wausau woman
Wausau, WI3 days ago
Social satire ‘The Misanthrope’ to be staged at UW-Stevens Point
Stevens Point, WI4 days ago
D.C. Everest boys basketball falls in WIAA Division 1 regional final at Hudson
Hudson, WI39 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy