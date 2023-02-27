Sheriff’s Office releases name of Hazel Green shooting victim

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has released the name of a man killed in a deadly shooting in Hazel Green Friday.

MCSO identified the man as 55-year-old Anthony Qwin Dudley Monday.

The incident took place near the 100 block of Sublimity Court in Hazel Green. MSCO is handling the death investigation.

On Saturday the Sheriff;’s office said it had arrested Gavin Victor Boesch with murder as a result of the shooting incident.

The sheriff’s office said the call about the incident came in at around 6:30 p.m. Sheriff’s investigators and CSI processed the scene on Friday night and spent time interviewing witnesses

