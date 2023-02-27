Open in App
Hazel Green, AL
WHNT News 19

Sheriff’s Office releases name of Hazel Green shooting victim

By Taylor Mitchell,

6 days ago

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has released the name of a man killed in a deadly shooting in Hazel Green Friday.

MCSO identified the man as 55-year-old Anthony Qwin Dudley Monday.

One dead, suspect arrested after shooting in Hazel Green

The incident took place near the 100 block of Sublimity Court in Hazel Green. MSCO is handling the death investigation.

On Saturday the Sheriff;’s office said it had arrested Gavin Victor Boesch with murder as a result of the shooting incident.

The sheriff’s office said the call about the incident came in at around 6:30 p.m. Sheriff’s investigators and CSI processed the scene on Friday night and spent time interviewing witnesses

