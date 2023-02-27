Open in App
West Valley City, UT
ABC4

The Doobie Brothers coming to Utah as part of 50th Anniversary Tour

By Tyson Romero,

6 days ago

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — The summer has some excitement in store for rock and roll fans as The Doobie Brothers have now announced a stop in Utah as part of their extended 50th Anniversary Tour.

This tour series will span over 35 U.S. states from June to October, with the band performing locally at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on June 11, 2023 .

Weezer, Spoon set for Great Saltair in August, tickets on sale March 3

Tickets for the upcoming concert at the Maverik Center will go on sale to the public starting Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. local time.

With the anticipated tour, band members Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee will be back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.

Before their concert series around the U.S. this summer, The Doobie Brothers are taking the 50th Anniversary Tour to Australia, Japan, and Singapore.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven’t gotten to yet this tour,” remarks lead vocals and guitarist Tom Johnston.

The Doobie Brothers have been world-renowned in the rock and roll scene for over five decades, giving loyal fans of all ages and backgrounds an impressive collection of roots-based, guitar-driven hits.

Some of their most recognizable releases include “Listen To The Music,” “Long Train Runnin’,” and “Take Me In Your Arms.” Overall, the group has sold more than 48 million albums, won four GRAMMY Awards, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

Those who’d like to hear The Doobie Brothers in concert on June 11 can find Presale Tickets on Thursday, March 2, on the Ticketmaster website, with regular tickets for sale the following day.

