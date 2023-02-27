Do you recognize this homicide suspect?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver Police need help in identifying a person who was allegedly involved in a homicide.

According to the Denver Police Department, the man pictured is wanted in connection to a homicide that took place on Feb. 20.

Police are looking to identify this man who is wanted for his alleged involvement in a homicide. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

The incident took place in the area of East Evans Avenue and South Monaco Parkway. The area is on the edge of the Virginia Village and the Goldsmith neighborhood.

No other information on the crime was available, but this story will be updated if more details are released.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

