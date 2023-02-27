Open in App
Denver, CO
FOX31 Denver

Do you recognize this homicide suspect?

By Morgan Whitley,

6 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver Police need help in identifying a person who was allegedly involved in a homicide.

According to the Denver Police Department, the man pictured is wanted in connection to a homicide that took place on Feb. 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHXpf_0l1YUgqm00
Police are looking to identify this man who is wanted for his alleged involvement in a homicide. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

The incident took place in the area of East Evans Avenue and South Monaco Parkway. The area is on the edge of the Virginia Village and the Goldsmith neighborhood.

No other information on the crime was available, but this story will be updated if more details are released.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

