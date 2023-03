HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the closure of State Road 66 near Wadesville on Monday.

Officials say the closure is due to a downed power line, and drivers are advised to find an alternate route. Eyewitness News will update this story as we receive updates.

This is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).