Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
KTSM

Body found in Montgomery County identified as missing woman Felicia Johnson

By Chad Washington,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4czyHj_0l1YMBpL00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A body found in early February in the Sam Houston National Forest has been identified as a woman who was declared missing since April of 2022, Montgomery County authorities said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that a body has been identified as Felicia Johnson, 24, who was last seen in west Houston.

The MCSO said that on Tuesday, Feb. 7, a worker with the Texas Department of Transportation discovered possible human bones in the forest near Flamingo Lakes and Highway 149.

The worker called law enforcement, and MCSO detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and confirmed that the bones were human. Investigators took DNA samples and took dental records of the remains.

On Monday, the results came back and identified the body as Johnson, who Houston police have already believed was a victim of a homicide.

Missing woman’s father speaks out

Johnson, who is originally from San Diego, Calif., came to Houston in April to get a job at the Cover Girls nightclub, according to family members. Police later found her cellphone, covered in blood, off the road in Bear Creek Pioneers Park near Highway 6 and Clay Road.

On June 9, HPD charged Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, with murder and tampering with evidence in the case. Detectives identified Nwobodo as the suspect after learning he picked up Johnson from an apartment complex at 3233 Windchase Boulevard and he took her to his apartment at 14935 South Richmond Avenue.

HPD charges suspect for murder in missing woman’s case

Police believed Nwobodo killed Johnson inside his apartment and disposed of her personal belongings near Bear Creek Park, and her body a few days later. Nwobodo is not in HPD’s custody.

Anyone with information on Nwobodo’s whereabouts or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
HPD, Crime Stoppers looking for man accused of stealing over $10K worth of guns in SW Houston
Houston, TX19 hours ago
Man found dead in middle of Fort Bend County neighborhood crosswalk, police say
Houston, TX4 days ago
Driver finds bicycle stuck under car after hit-and-run crash that killed cyclist, Houston police say
Houston, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man punched then shot in the groin during argument over truck in west Houston, police say
Houston, TX4 days ago
Man charged with tampering in connection to murder of Houston mother of 5 given $500K bond
Houston, TX5 days ago
Man accused of shooting wife multiple times in southeast Houston before turning himself in
Houston, TX6 days ago
New Mexico State women rally for 70-64 win over Sam Houston
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
Texas armed robber runs for his life after store clerk turns the tables
Sugar Land, TX18 days ago
Mom poured everything into her only child, who was fatally shot while working in Harrisburg
Harrisburg, PA24 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy