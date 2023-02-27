State panel recommends one-year extension for TSU board following critical audit

A state legislative panel recommended Monday a one-year extension for Tennessee State University's eight-member Board of Trustees following a scathing audit released last week that found a lack of planning and leadership problems contributed to a campus housing crisis .

The Nashville-based university has faced scrutiny this school year as hundreds of students were placed in hotel rooms around the city due to a shortage of campus housing, prompting an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office.

The office on Wednesday released a special report with policy options, including vacating TSU’s Board of Trustees and placing the university back under the authority of the Tennessee Board of Regents. The suggestion of a change of leadership has sparked sharp backlash from students, staff and alumni who have called it an unnecessary overreach.

In a state subcommittee hearing on Monday to consider renewing TSU's Board of Trustees, lawmakers opted to give university time to make changes and voted to extend the board for one year. The vote will go for a final approval by the legislature's Joint Government Operations Committee, which must sign off on the renewal of state boards and agencies.

Monday's hearing was packed with TSU supporters all wearing blue in honor of the university.

Graduate Charles Galbreath was one of several speakers who appealed to the committee to keep TSU's current leadership.

"I'm not minimizing the challenges, but I am confident in the current administration that they will continue to work and move forward," he said. "Set TSU up for success. Please do not set us back."

Among the concerns, the state comptroller's report found that university leaders quadrupled the scholarship budget for the 2022-23 school year and enrolled a record number of new freshman despite already having a campus housing shortage. The report also found that one-third of students who qualified for scholarships did not meet the minimum GPA requirement for these scholarships, which the university has disputed.

TSU President Glenda Glover in the Monday hearing said the university has already made significant improvements and plans to rent out two hotels for student housing this fall, down from five hotels for the current this school year.

"I am please to share we will not have a housing crisis this (fall) semester," she said.

TSU leaders have said Nashville's costly housing market has contributed to campus housing problems as fewer upperclassmen can afford to live off campus. Trustee Obie McKenzie noted that other universities, including the University of Memphis and the University of Tennessee - Knoxville, also requested to use hotels for housing overflow this school year.

TSU is the state's only publicly-funded historically Black university. Following decades of historic underfunding by hundreds of millions of dollars in land-grants, lawmakers last year passed a proposal to invest $250 million in the university to improve physical infrastructure.

But the funds are designated only for capital improvements and cannot be used for campus housing.

Junior Timothy Brewer Jr., one of several student leaders who came to support the university on Monday, said he's glad lawmakers are moving to keep TSU's board in place.

"We're proud of TSU's leadership," he said. "I don't want to see my university taken away from me."

