Open in App
Will County, IL
See more from this location?
WGN News

2 bald eagle nests expecting hatchings next month in Will County

By Andy Koval,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQwtW_0l1YK1Ia00

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Bird enthusiasts, volunteers and Will County staff are eagerly awaiting the arrival of baby bald eaglets after two nests recently became active.

The nests could likely produce hatchings by the end of March, Will County Forest Preserve volunteer and bald eagle enthusiast Joel Craig told WGN News.

While the locations of the nests are protected for safety purposes — a team of volunteers, nature photographers and the county’s ecologist are keeping eyes on them to share insights and data.

“The first thing we looks for obvious nesting activity,” Craig said. “Once the female puts herself on the nest and doesn’t leave — pretty good assumption she is sitting on an egg.”

Craig said the male will station himself in the area, but not in the same tree.

Craig was recently watching a nest, which has produced offspring the last five years, when he noticed the male spring into action nearby.

“All of a sudden, a second-year immature eagle began flying to the nest,” Craig said. “Out of nowhere, the male got up and chased the other bird away. It most likely was their previous offspring.”

Once the eaglets hatch, there’s still plenty of moments for family time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MaKqY_0l1YK1Ia00
One of the nests, courtesy Joel Craig

“They stay with their parents for the summer to fly and to learn how to hunt. At 24 weeks, they are still getting food,” Craig said. “One of the things the young eagles do is if the adults catch a fish, the young eagle will try to take it away to show independence.”

Craig, who has been volunteering with Will County since 2008, said while bald eagle populations are still threatened, they are now booming in the area compared to in the past.

“Their comeback is a 50-year conservation success story,” Craig said. “Populations were decimated because of the use of DDT (dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane). What we are seeing now is being directly traced to 1972 — The Environmental Protection Act and banning DDT.”

March concert calendar: 10 shows to check out

Last year, the group tracked six known eagle nests in Will County. The area is even more of a hot bed, compared to other parts of the U.S., due to the amount of water.

“Will County is in a unique location because of three rivers into the Illinois River, you got all of this water, which is prime territory for bald eagles,” he said.

Eagles and their nests are federally-protected due to The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, which prohibits anyone from taking a bald eagle or their nests.

If any resident should come across a nest, The National Audubon Society recommends staying at least 330 feet away.

For more information, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Will County, IL newsLocal Will County, IL
Will County Coroner Identifies Human Remains Found in Rockdale from 1997
Rockdale, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Snowmobile crashes into creek inside farm field in Limestone Township
Kankakee, IL1 day ago
Arrival of Climatological Spring Brings a Rise in Severe Weather Threat
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Chicago area escapes brunt of latest storm, but cold snap looms
Chicago, IL1 day ago
While storm track has uncertainty, the potential for heavy snow exists across NE Illinois and NW Indiana. Strong winds will accompany Friday’s storm. Below normal temperatures settle in next week.
Chicago, IL2 days ago
'Massive' Winter Storm To Impact Multiple Illinois Counties
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Men Rescued from Tank Fall at Dibble Trucking in Gardner
Gardner, IL2 days ago
Thousands join the 2023 Chicago polar plunge to benefit Special Olympics
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Yet Another Reason Not to Go to Chicago
Chicago, IL3 days ago
ComEd preparing for potential winter storm across northern Illinois this Friday
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Several pets rescued, house destroyed after overnight structure fire in Bartlett
Bartlett, IL2 days ago
The path of an impending storm will determine if a significant winter storm will impact the Chicago area Friday
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Jaenicke’s Drive-In Attracts Large Crowd on Opening Day in Bourbonnais
Bourbonnais, IL1 day ago
PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week: Meet Benny!
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Massive Winter Storm May Bring 6+” of Snow to Illinois By This Weekend
Rockford, IL4 days ago
People around Chicago have been mistaking planets for something sinister
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Aurora, Chicago among 2023’s happiest cities in the U.S.
Chicago, IL1 day ago
First 'Spring' Snow To Hit Chicago This Week
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Weekend Break: Chicago Vintage Guitar Expo
Elk Grove Village, IL6 hours ago
Joliet Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Fall at Abandoned U.S. Steel Plant
Joliet, IL1 day ago
Brief tornado surprises residents in Joliet area
Joliet, IL5 days ago
Family Searching for Missing Genoa Man
Genoa, IL2 days ago
Art installation pop ups celebrate Women’s History Month on North Side
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Sunday Brunch: Radio Room in River North
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
PAWS waiving adoption fees for older dogs Saturday
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Tracking a wintry mess for Friday
Peoria, IL3 days ago
The weather is nice, but don’t forget we’re doomed
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Grundy County Deputies Assist Minooka Police in Apprehending Two Felons
Minooka, IL1 day ago
Cook County man found dead on Munster street identified
Munster, IN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy