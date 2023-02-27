Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tennessean

Prioritize intervention, not retention, to boost childhood literacy in Tennessee | Opinion

By Emily Booth Masters,

6 days ago

I attended Tennessee public schools.  I remember my third grade teacher Mrs. Hill’s glittery purple lipstick and writing my first research paper in newly-learned cursive. I do not remember taking a standardized achievement test that year.

My own children, one a Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) graduate and the other currently a freshman in MNPS, vaguely recall taking standardized tests in third grade, but they more vividly recall learning about Greek mythology and the excitement of field days.

This year, Tennessee third graders will undoubtedly remember taking the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test. Its English Language Arts (ELA) section wasn’t designed to determine a student’s reading level, and its measurement for “proficiency” is set at 65%, rather than the bell curve standard of 50%.

And yet, through implementation of law known as TCA 49-6-3115 , third graders will take that test knowing their ELA scores will be the sole deciding factor in whether or not they move on to fourth grade next year.

By voting to amend the law, adding provisions such as those by Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta/Rep. Ron Travis, R-Dayton, ( SB1306/HB0107 ) or Sen. Frank Niceley, R-Strawberry Plains/Rep. Andrew Farmer, R-Sevierville ( SB1455/HB1364 ), legislators can support a comprehensive approach for measuring student achievement to inform retention or promotion decisions.

Both amendments place those decisions back into the hands of Local Education Agencies (LEAs), acknowledging that teachers and parents are better equipped to consider a child’s potential than is the score on one standardized test.

Point: Tennessee should stay the course until every student can read on grade level | Opinion

Counterpoint: Retaining third-graders will create more trauma for students | Opinion

Retaining a majority of third graders is costly

Research demonstrates students who repeat a year in school are not more likely to achieve at higher levels moving forward. Some studies found short-term gains in achievement among retained students, but gains faded over time. Retained students are more likely to suffer negative mental health outcomes and end up not finishing high school.

Among inmates in state prisons 80% didn’t graduate high school, so what exactly is our state hoping to achieve through implementation of the retention law?

Had the law been in effect in 2019, 63% of Tennessee third graders (more than 45,000 students) would have been deemed unprepared for fourth grade.

Hear more Tennessee Voices: Get the weekly opinion newsletter for insightful and thought provoking columns.

The cost to educate all of them for an additional year would surpass $450 million.

Weigh that against the $480 million fiscal note attached to legislation proposed by Sen. Page Walley, R-Savannah/Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar ( SB0809/HB1034 ), requiring the state to fund 100% of the cost for local education agencies to provide prekindergarten programs open to all 4-year-olds.

Who was it that said “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure?”

Sign up for Latino Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling stories for and with the Latino community in Tennessee.

Sign up for Black Tennessee Voices newsletter: Read compelling columns by Black writers from across Tennessee.

Ditch mandated retention based on a one source of data

Let’s prioritize intervention over retention – giving students tools for success, rather than punishment based on a single test.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nq508_0l1YJcdt00

By acknowledging that literacy and reading skills don’t start in third grade, rather long before students step foot inside schools, we can focus on providing programs and procedures to boost childhood literacy.

Beginning July 2020, MNPS implemented the Foundational Literacy Skills instructional program. We provided district-level intervention supports; adopted, purchased, and implemented new curriculum (aligned to state standards); and provided implementation supports to teachers.

We also created and implemented a high-impact tutoring program. With subsequent ELA improvements among our third graders each year, MNPS was named a Best for All District by the state for our use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to focus on academic acceleration and improvement, particularly in literacy. The funding made a difference – allowing us to focus on implementing known best practices to bolster student achievement and learning.

More words from Benjamin Franklin: “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” Let’s make that investment, Tennessee. Keep and expand research-based interventions; ditch mandated retention based on a single source of data; and create legislation designed to support proactive measures to nurture and encourage, rather than threaten and punish, our children.

Emily Booth Masters serves as the District 3 elected representative on the Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Education, and she was elected by her fellow board members to serve as the body’s Legislative Representative.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Prioritize intervention, not retention, to boost childhood literacy in Tennessee | Opinion

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
New Tennessee Law Restricts Drag Shows, Sparks Outrage Among LGBT Community in Johnson City
Johnson City, TN1 day ago
Band protests TN drag bill by wearing dresses
Maryville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee bill would allow people sentenced to death to choose execution by firing squad
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The angry grandmother: When Tennessee’s lawmakers act worse than toddlers
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Bill dealing with student discipline passes Ky. House committee
Frankfort, KY5 days ago
Tennessee witness describes silent triangle-shaped object
Kingsport, TN7 days ago
UK student crowned Miss Kentucky USA 2023
Lexington, KY6 days ago
ARCHIVED: Power outages across East Tennessee
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Shelbyville nurse charged after treating patients for 15 years with no license
Shelbyville, TN4 days ago
This Is Tennessee's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant
Kingsport, TN5 days ago
Person who attended large revival at private university in Kentucky tests positive for measles
Wilmore, KY8 days ago
Police find body of Tennessee man in East Texas creek
Palestine, TX6 days ago
Why are flags half-staff Monday in Massachusetts?
Amherst, MA6 days ago
TBI: 5 arrested, 2 pounds of fentanyl recovered
Nashville, TN9 days ago
This Is The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joint In Tennessee
Nashville, TN10 days ago
Mother and daughter become first to work together as Murfreesboro police
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
Sparta man arrested in Wednesday night White County homicide
Sparta, TN3 days ago
Accident Involving Dump Truck in Eagleville
Eagleville, TN4 days ago
VSP identifies victims of Washington Co. fatal crash
Saint Paul, VA5 days ago
Clarksville police search for potentially ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect
Clarksville, TN5 days ago
1 of 2 dogs from Middle TN police chase dies after testing positive for cocaine, parvo
Nashville, TN8 days ago
Krispy Kreme, on Elliston Place in Midtown, Closes Permanently
Nashville, TN6 days ago
4-year-old Dies in Accidental Shooting in Nashville
Nashville, TN6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy