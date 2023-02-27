Prioritize intervention, not retention, to boost childhood literacy in Tennessee | Opinion

I attended Tennessee public schools. I remember my third grade teacher Mrs. Hill’s glittery purple lipstick and writing my first research paper in newly-learned cursive. I do not remember taking a standardized achievement test that year.

My own children, one a Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) graduate and the other currently a freshman in MNPS, vaguely recall taking standardized tests in third grade, but they more vividly recall learning about Greek mythology and the excitement of field days.

This year, Tennessee third graders will undoubtedly remember taking the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test. Its English Language Arts (ELA) section wasn’t designed to determine a student’s reading level, and its measurement for “proficiency” is set at 65%, rather than the bell curve standard of 50%.

And yet, through implementation of law known as TCA 49-6-3115 , third graders will take that test knowing their ELA scores will be the sole deciding factor in whether or not they move on to fourth grade next year.

By voting to amend the law, adding provisions such as those by Sen. Paul Bailey, R-Sparta/Rep. Ron Travis, R-Dayton, ( SB1306/HB0107 ) or Sen. Frank Niceley, R-Strawberry Plains/Rep. Andrew Farmer, R-Sevierville ( SB1455/HB1364 ), legislators can support a comprehensive approach for measuring student achievement to inform retention or promotion decisions.

Both amendments place those decisions back into the hands of Local Education Agencies (LEAs), acknowledging that teachers and parents are better equipped to consider a child’s potential than is the score on one standardized test.

Retaining a majority of third graders is costly

Research demonstrates students who repeat a year in school are not more likely to achieve at higher levels moving forward. Some studies found short-term gains in achievement among retained students, but gains faded over time. Retained students are more likely to suffer negative mental health outcomes and end up not finishing high school.

Among inmates in state prisons 80% didn’t graduate high school, so what exactly is our state hoping to achieve through implementation of the retention law?

Had the law been in effect in 2019, 63% of Tennessee third graders (more than 45,000 students) would have been deemed unprepared for fourth grade.

The cost to educate all of them for an additional year would surpass $450 million.

Weigh that against the $480 million fiscal note attached to legislation proposed by Sen. Page Walley, R-Savannah/Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar ( SB0809/HB1034 ), requiring the state to fund 100% of the cost for local education agencies to provide prekindergarten programs open to all 4-year-olds.

Who was it that said “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure?”

Ditch mandated retention based on a one source of data

Let’s prioritize intervention over retention – giving students tools for success, rather than punishment based on a single test.

By acknowledging that literacy and reading skills don’t start in third grade, rather long before students step foot inside schools, we can focus on providing programs and procedures to boost childhood literacy.

Beginning July 2020, MNPS implemented the Foundational Literacy Skills instructional program. We provided district-level intervention supports; adopted, purchased, and implemented new curriculum (aligned to state standards); and provided implementation supports to teachers.

We also created and implemented a high-impact tutoring program. With subsequent ELA improvements among our third graders each year, MNPS was named a Best for All District by the state for our use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to focus on academic acceleration and improvement, particularly in literacy. The funding made a difference – allowing us to focus on implementing known best practices to bolster student achievement and learning.

More words from Benjamin Franklin: “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” Let’s make that investment, Tennessee. Keep and expand research-based interventions; ditch mandated retention based on a single source of data; and create legislation designed to support proactive measures to nurture and encourage, rather than threaten and punish, our children.

Emily Booth Masters serves as the District 3 elected representative on the Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Education, and she was elected by her fellow board members to serve as the body’s Legislative Representative.

