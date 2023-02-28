Open in App
Springfield, MO
KOLR10 News

Driver accused of crashing into SGF home identified

By Tony NguyenJessica Hammer,

5 days ago

UPDATE (2/28/2023): A man has been charged with a felony after crashing into a home in Springfield Feb. 27.

According to a probable cause statement from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby Sheldon Shaffer ran from deputies because he had outstanding warrants.

Shaffer has been charged with one felony count of resisting a lawful stop in this incident.

His outstanding warrants include:

  • One felony count of possession of a controlled substance in Lawrence County.
  • One felony count of tampering with a motor vehicle in Greene County.
  • One felony count of resisting lawful detention in Greene County.

Shaffer was driving 60 miles per hour and ran two stop signs during the chase.

Original article, published Feb. 27, 2023 :

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after he crashed his pickup into a house in the Kay Pointe neighborhood.

According to a Facebook post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy had attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle for equipment violations. When the driver of the vehicle didn’t stop, the deputy ended his pursuit due to dangerous conditions.

2 arrested in connection to Springfield home invasion

When the deputy saw the vehicle a second time, the driver of the pickup fled, ignored a stop sign and then lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a house in the 700 block of South Hemlock Avenue.

The driver of the truck fled on foot but was caught by the pursuing deputy’s canine, Rocky. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of the bite he received.

The GCSO stated the occupants inside the home were not injured.

