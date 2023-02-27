Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
What Now Atlanta

Starbucks Files Building Permit for Former Two Dogs Bottle Shoppe

By Drew Pittock,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XM6wi_0l1YE2Fj00

International coffee juggernaut, Starbucks, appears poised to take over the former Two Dogs Bottle Shoppe located at 2414 Marietta Blvd NW, according to a building permit application reviewed by What Now Atlanta . The application, filed Feb 17, calls for a nearly 1,950-square-foot standalone Starbucks, complete with a drive-thru.

In a statement emailed to What Now Atlanta , a spokesperson for the company said, “Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers, and we are happy to confirm that we will be opening a new drive thru location at 2414 Marietta Blvd., Atlanta, GA on Sep 1, 2023.”

Incidentally, there are upwards of 15 additional Starbucks locations within a 15-minute drive of the new outpost, and 326 throughout Georgia as of last year, making it the coffee chain’s eighth most populated state .

Starbucks recently made headlines after announcing its newest menu series, the Oleato, which combines various drinks such as a caffé latte, iced espresso, and cold brew with a shot of Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

In a statement, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said, “I was absolutely stunned at the unique flavor and texture created when the Partanna extra virgin olive oil was infused into Starbucks coffee. In both hot and cold coffee beverages, what it produced was an unexpected, velvety, buttery flavor that enhanced the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate.”

Unfortunately, however, curious Americans will have to wait to get their hands on the drink, as the company is initially debuting its concoction across Italy, with a Southern California launch slated for the spring and no word on when a nationwide rollout might take place.



Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Bruxie’s ‘Bold and Unconventional’ Waffle Sandwiches are Coming to Georgia
Athens, GA2 days ago
Late Night Eatery, Moonlight Pizza, to Take Over Little Five Points Pizza
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Ponce City Market Begins Vertical Construction on 619 Ponce
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mend Coffee to Foster Inter-Ability Community in Buckhead This Fall
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Extravagant Alpharetta Mega Mansion is Full of Surprises
Alpharetta, GA3 days ago
Hobnob to Take Over Former Paces & Vine Space in Vinings
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Details Emerge for Capital Tacos’ Re-Entry Into the Atlanta Market
Atlanta, GA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy