Starbucks Files Building Permit for Former Two Dogs Bottle Shoppe

International coffee juggernaut, Starbucks, appears poised to take over the former Two Dogs Bottle Shoppe located at 2414 Marietta Blvd NW, according to a building permit application reviewed by What Now Atlanta . The application, filed Feb 17, calls for a nearly 1,950-square-foot standalone Starbucks, complete with a drive-thru.

In a statement emailed to What Now Atlanta , a spokesperson for the company said, “Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers, and we are happy to confirm that we will be opening a new drive thru location at 2414 Marietta Blvd., Atlanta, GA on Sep 1, 2023.”

Incidentally, there are upwards of 15 additional Starbucks locations within a 15-minute drive of the new outpost, and 326 throughout Georgia as of last year, making it the coffee chain’s eighth most populated state .

Starbucks recently made headlines after announcing its newest menu series, the Oleato, which combines various drinks such as a caffé latte, iced espresso, and cold brew with a shot of Partanna extra virgin olive oil.

In a statement, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said, “I was absolutely stunned at the unique flavor and texture created when the Partanna extra virgin olive oil was infused into Starbucks coffee. In both hot and cold coffee beverages, what it produced was an unexpected, velvety, buttery flavor that enhanced the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate.”

Unfortunately, however, curious Americans will have to wait to get their hands on the drink, as the company is initially debuting its concoction across Italy, with a Southern California launch slated for the spring and no word on when a nationwide rollout might take place.

