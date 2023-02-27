Open in App
Boise, ID
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Idaho Statesman

Boise State’s top draft prospect won’t work out at NFL Combine. Two veteran Broncos will

By Ron Counts,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QK5qz_0l1YDrhy00

A pair of former Boise State football players are set to work out at the NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis, but the Bronco getting the most draft buzz won’t take the field.

Boise State safety JL Skinner suffered a torn pectoral muscle over the weekend and won’t take part in on-field workouts, but he will be present for interviews with NFL teams. The two-time All-Mountain West pick confirmed the news on Monday morning.

“Won’t affect me and my ability to play DB,” Skinner wrote on Twitter. “I’ll come back and show why I’m one of the best. Gods plan.”

Skinner turned heads at the Senior Bowl last month. He did enough that his teammates voted him the National Team practice player of the week, but he didn’t play in the annual all-star game after learning of a death in his family.

Skinner has been projected by most analysts as being picked in the late second or early third round in this year’s draft, scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri. He could be taken later because of the injury, but Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy doesn’t think he’ll fall far.

The first round of the draft will air on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network on April 27. The second and third rounds will be televised the following day and the fourth through seventh on April 29.

“NFL teams know he can run,” Nagy wrote on Twitter. “He still goes on day two.”

Nagy said Skinner hit 19.17 miles per hour during speed tests at the Senior Bowl. Former Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir ran 19.18 mph last year. He went on to run the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at the combine and was drafted in the fifth round by the Buffalo Bills.

Skinner, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound native of San Diego, was named first-team All-Mountain West after leading the Broncos with four interceptions last season and recording 63 tackles, second on the team. He was a second-team all-conference pick after leading the team with 92 tackles in 2021.

Boise State builds on ‘pride and tradition’ with higher salaries for football coaches

Two longtime starters at Boise State are expected to take the field at the combine this week: offensive lineman John Ojukwu and defensive back Tyreque Jones.

Jones (6-2, 210) was a five-year starter for the Broncos. He spent four seasons as a safety before moving to nickle last year. He finished the season with 34 tackles and an interception.

Jones showed off his speed last month during practice for the East-West Shrine Bowl, running almost 21 mph, according to the all-star game’s director of player personnel, Erik Galko.

Ojukwu (6-6, 315) was also a five-year starter for the Broncos. He began his college career at right tackle and moved to left in 2020, replacing former Boise State lineman Ezra Cleveland after he went to the Minnesota Vikings as a second-round pick.

Ojukwu appeared in 55 games and started 50 since joining the program in 2017. He started 32 straight games at left tackle the past three seasons.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Boise officer threw a handcuffed Black teen to the ground. Chief calls it unacceptable
Boise, ID3 days ago
Now ‘oldest QB in the room,’ Boise State’s Green focused on leading at spring practice
Boise, ID2 days ago
He picked off passes at Boise State. Now this former Bronco will coach D-I cornerbacks
Boise, ID5 days ago
Las Vegas Raiders NFL Combine Preview: Offensive Line
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago
He was a three-time All-Mountain West pick at Boise State. He just retired from the NFL
Boise, ID2 days ago
Steelers Draft Talk: Breaking Down Combine Performance of DT, LB, CBs
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
NFL Draft: Eagles meet with potential backup QB at scouting combine
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Boise State commit drills game-winning 3-pointer in OT. ‘Just kind of what he does’
Blackfoot, ID1 day ago
Boise State’s Mountain West, NCAA seeding on the line against Utah State
Boise, ID2 days ago
‘Winner’ Max Rice sends Boise State into March with vital victory over No. 18 Aztecs
Boise, ID4 days ago
Boise State falls flat at Utah State but still has No. 2 seed at conference tournament
Boise, ID18 hours ago
Grim task with a vital goal: Fish and Game culls deer to gauge chronic wasting disease
White Bird, ID2 days ago
Hendon Hooker gets positive medical update at NFL combine
Knoxville, TN23 hours ago
Boise State commit carries Pocatello; Skyview wins defensive battle in 4A quarterfinals
Boise, ID2 days ago
Roof collapses at Lava Hot Springs bar in E. Idaho, trapping two people briefly
Lava Hot Springs, ID3 days ago
Hosting conference tourney action is a Boise State softball goal. It needs lights first
Boise, ID4 days ago
Boise State to face Pac-12 opponent, defending Mountain West champ on road this season
Boise, ID3 days ago
Meridian man faces vehicular manslaughter charge. Boise police say he was under influence
Boise, ID4 days ago
Boise State can still earn a share of the Mountain West regular-season title. Here’s how
Boise, ID5 days ago
Letters: When I tell people I’m from Idaho, all they ask about is the far-right | Opinion
Boise, ID1 day ago
Boise State has starting spots to fill: 5 position battles to watch in spring practice
Boise, ID3 days ago
‘This will be the one that hurts.’ How Melba’s perfect season slipped away in state finals
Melba, ID22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy