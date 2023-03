On Feb. 13, three students were killed and five students were critically injured after a mass shooting on Michigan State University's campus.



This week on The 1909, two weeks after the incident, host Lily Guiney talks about those we lost and what the MSU community is doing to move forward after a tragedy.

"The 1909" Team

Host: Lily Guiney

Podcast Coordinator: Anthony Brinson III

Edited by: Drew Goretzka, Jada Vasser