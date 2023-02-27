Pre-NFL Combine Offensive Positional Rankings

The NFL Scouting Combine is here. For the offensive side of the ball, here's how the players rank at each position group.

The NFL Scouting Combine is nearly here, which means teams will soon be getting final grades on players. The same goes for draft analysts who have devoted so many hours to this class to help you - the fan - know what moves your team could make and why.

In the case of the Arizona Cardinals, they have seen a personnel overhaul that is soon going to be reflected on the roster as well. It will start with free agency in March but prior to that, the combine will help steer the ship. We get to see what positions are deeper with talent, who can boost their stock, and who was who everyone expected them to be.

For now, here are some positional rankings. As a bonus, the positions deemed as needed will have extra players ranked. After each ranking, there will also be a player highlighted as to why they would be a perfect fit for the Cardinals team in 2023 and beyond.

These are your offensive positional rankings:

Quarterbacks

1). Anthony Richardson, Florida

2). C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

3). Bryce Young, Alabama

4). Will Levis, Kentucky

5). Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Featured Player: Hendon Hooker

Hendon Hooker is coming off a torn ACL, yes another quarterback with a bad knee at this point. Looking at the bigger picture, Hooker is still a project of sorts in terms of being an NFL quarterback but he has the tools to be a fun one. Not suggesting he be a replacement for Kyler Murray but he is a more than suitable backup and security blanket for the team. Depth at the quarterback position is invaluable as the 49ers proved this year.

Running Backs

1). Bijan Robinson, Texas

2). Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

3). Roschon Johnson, Texas

4). Tyjae Spears, Tulane

5). Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

6). Devon Achane, Texas A&M

7). Zach Evans, Ole Miss

8). Sean Tucker, Syracuse

9). Tank Bigsby, Auburn

10). DeWayne McBride, UAB

Featured Player: Kenny McIntosh

Arguably the best pass-catching running back in the class, Kenny McIntosh is going to be a steal on day three of the draft. He has excellent vision and patience catching the ball out of the backfield and explodes once he decides to turn upfield. He would be a perfect compliment to James Conner in a Tony Pollard-type role for the Cardinals’ offense.

Wide Receivers

1). Quentin Johnston, TCU

2). Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

3). Jordan Addison, USC

4). Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

5). Josh Downs, North Carolina

6). Zay Flowers, Boston College

7). Rashee Rice, SMU

8). Kayshon Boutte, LSU

9). Parker Washington, Penn State

10). Xavier Hutchison, Iowa State

Featured Player: Jalin Hyatt

When people were first introduced to Jalin Hyatt it was during his career day against Alabama this year. He stretches the field with his speed but he has underrated route-running ability and change-of-direction skills. Hyatt would be one hell of an addition to the Cardinals' offense and could stretch the field the way Marquise Brown is supposed to for Kyler Murray.

Tight Ends

1). Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

2). Dalton Kincaid, Utah

3). Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

4). Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

5). Darnell Washington, Georgia

Featured Player: Luke Musgrave

Having never played in a complete season in college and just two games in 2022, Luke Musgrave has had to ace the draft process this year. The combine is where he is set to really make a name for himself with his athletic ability he could test off the charts. He could serve as a complimentary piece to Trey McBride who the team drafted last year. Could be a fun target somewhere on day two of the draft or a steal on day three if he lasts that long.

Offensive Tackles

1). Broderick Jones, Georgia

2). Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

3). Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

4). Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

5). Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Featured Player: Broderick Jones

The Cardinals have one player signed from last year's starting offensive line and it is D.J. Humphries. While Broderick Jones played left tackle his entire career at Georgia, Jones would be a significant upgrade. Whether they trade Humphries or move him inside, Jones would be a perfect target if the team does trade back to the middle or edge of the top ten.

Interior Offensive Linemen

1). O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

2). John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

3). Steve Avila, TCU

4). Braeden Daniels, Utah

5). Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

6). Luke Wypler, Ohio State

7). Andrew Vorhees, USC

8). Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

9). Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

10). Joe Tippman, Wisconsin

Featured Player: John Michael Schmitz

Rodney Hudson is a looming free agent and honestly may even retire. This interior offensive line group is…something. I think this group is very top-heavy and perhaps Arizona recognizes that and makes a choice at the start of day two. If they go that route, John Michael Schmitz is a plug-and-play center from day one and would be able to handle the interior pass rush the NFC West brings with it.

