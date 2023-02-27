Over 2,000 NES customers without power after high winds knock down wires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over 2,000 Nashville Electric Service customers are without power after high winds knocked down a power wire.

According to NES, the majority of the outages are in the Inglewood neighborhood of East Nashville, Two Rivers, and on Murfreesboro Pike near the I-24/I-40 interchange.

NES said crews are currently en route to make repairs and restore power.

Click here for a live outage map.

