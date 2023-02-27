Pokemon Go Plus + Hardware Revealed

During today's Pokemon Presents video, The Pokemon Company revealed the Pokemon Go Plus +, which will be compatible with both Pokemon Go and Pokemon Sleep . The Poke Ball shaped device will help players track their sleep in Pokemon Sleep by pressing a button at bedtime, and then pressing it again when they wake up. When synced up with Pokemon Go , the device will automatically spin Poke Stops and catch Pokemon using Poke Balls, Great Balls, or Ultra Balls, depending on the user's preferred settings. The user's sleep data will also be used in Pokemon Go , but nothing specifically has been outlined just yet.

A trailer showcasing the device can be found below.

Of course, one of the cuter elements of the hardware is that "there's a Pikachu within your Pokemon Go Plus +." Pressing the device at bedtime results in a tired sounding reply from Pikachu, while pressing it in the morning results in a more enthusiastic reply, in tune with the Pokemon Center's "all healed up" sound. Users can also have that Pikachu sing them lullabies, and even unlock different alarm options by using it. The Pikachu lullabies have already received a lot of interesting feedback from fans following today's presentation, with some laughing off the option, and others intrigued about actually using it.

As its name implies, the Pokemon Go Plus + hardware is a new iteration of the existing Pokemon Go Plus. The Pokemon Go Plus was first released in 2016, and allows for the spinning of Poke Stops and automatic catching of Pokemon using standard Poke Balls. In 2018, the first official revision of that hardware was released through the Poke Ball Plus controller. The Poke Ball Plus controller featured all of the same functionality, but it could also be used as a controller in Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! for the Nintendo Switch.

The Pokemon Go Plus + hardware is set to release on July 14th.

Are you looking forward to checking out Pokemon Sleep when it releases this year? What do you think of the Pokemon Go Plus +? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!