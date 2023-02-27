Man charged with brother’s killing in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has filed charges in the shooting death of a 36-year-old.

Kenneth Evans was found shot to death behind the wheel of a black Pontiac Grand Prix at the intersection of South Broadway and Bates Street, on Feb. 4.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, homicide detectives arrested 33-year-old Brad Evans, the victim’s brother, for the shooting.

Brad Evans was charged Monday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed without bond.

