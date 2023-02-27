Open in App
Utah State
Deseret News

Latter-day Saint missionary hospitalized after stabbing in Colombia

By Ashley Fredde,

6 days ago
(left to right) Jake Rigby and Ryan Babinsky check inventory in Southwest Ambulance’s new, super-size ambulances, called bariatric ambulances on July 14th, 2006 in West Valley City, Utah. A 19-year-old missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was hospitalized in serious condition after being stabbed in Popayan, Colombia. | Kim Raff, Deseret News

A 19-year-old Latter-Day Saint missionary remained hospitalized Sunday in serious but stable condition with stab wounds he suffered during an attack in Colombia.

The missionary was identified as Elder Maxwell Fish of San Antonio, Texas, by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder Fish and his companion, who was not identified, were attacked and robbed while in the streets of Popayan in the church's Colombia Cali Mission.

After he was stabbed, the missionary was then carried by his companion, who was physically unharmed, to a nearby church member's house and was then transported to a hospital.

The missionary was unconscious upon getting to the hospital and underwent surgery immediately, according to a Facebook post from Elder Fish's mother. He was placed into a medically induced coma and has undergone multiple surgeries.

In her most recent update, Elder Fish's mother said his latest surgery had gone well. The surgeons were able to repair the veins damaged in the attack, restore blood flow to prevent amputation of the arm and replace the damaged collarbone.

"It was a complete success!." she wrote early Sunday. "My heart is leaping at this success!"

Elder Fish is still considered to be in serious but stable condition, remaining in the medically induced coma as of Sunday afternoon.

Elder Fish's companion is currently receiving counseling, according to a statement from the church. Other missionaries in the vicinity of the crime have been moved out of the area as a precaution.

"Our prayers are with these missionaries and their families, that they may be strengthened and healed during this difficult time," said church spokesman Sam Penrod.

