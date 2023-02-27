Letter: Social Security and bond measure concerns

As people age, many rely solely on Social Security.

In many cases, property tax can be more than an entire month’s worth of their Social Security. I spoke with an elderly woman who is living solely on her Social Security income, as her husband has passed away. Her home is paid off, but her property tax is well over her complete Social Security check for two months. If she can’t afford to pay it she could lose her home.

So, what causes property tax to go up? One factor is bonds. When a bond is approved for a college or a school district for example, it requires everyone to pay for the project through property taxes. Essentially, the entire county pays the mortgage on a building that the school or college wants to build. While it may be a great idea to have a new building, voting for bonds increases property taxes for everyone, including an 80-year-old woman on Social Security.

It’s crucial to think about the impact of voting for bonds on the community as a whole, especially on those with fixed incomes.

Bonds force everyone to pay for well-intended projects or services regardless of their income or ability to pay, so it’s important to ask yourself if you are willing to force everyone to donate to the project despite their circumstances today or in the future. If the answer is no, then it’s best to vote no on the bond measure.

Misty Lambrecht

Siletz