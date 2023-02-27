Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
Cincinnati Magazine

Dig Into a Bowl of Hand-Scooped Ice Cream at Gold Spoon Creamery

By Amanda Boyd Walters,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2drloj_0l1WqpYB00

Y ou know what’s fun ? Ice cream. Especially after ice skating . Especially when the ice cream shop (or shoppe?) is brand-new yet also old-fashioned and oozing with Art Deco vibes and Cincinnati-themed decor.

Let me back up. As a parent of four kids, someone is always having a birthday. In February, there are two McCosham birthdays, with Pearl’s happening right after Valentine’s Day. And as a parent of four kids, I’m always trying to carve out one-on-one “dates” that are often as simple as taking one of my kids out for a solo bike ride around the block.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFORL_0l1WqpYB00

But turning 5 years old is certainly an occasion deserving of more than a mere bike ride; and so, on a blustery Friday, we layered up for a fun and thematic day of “ice skating and ice cream” at Summit Park. (Side note: while the ice skating at Summit Park is closed for the season, Northland Ice Center in Evendale is open year-round and just minutes away from Summit.)

Ice skating aside, I was most excited to visit Gold Spoon Creamery , an impossibly charming old-school ice cream shop at Summit Park. Gold Spoon opened in September 2022 and is all Art-Deco vibes and modernist decor. While Cincinnati’s ice cream industry is quite full and acclaimed, Gold Spoon sets itself apart in all the right ways. For starters, Gold Spoon serves its ice cream in actual bowls with silverware—but make it gold ; professional ice cream testers use gold spoons for tasting because this precious metal has no aftertaste. All of Gold Spoon’s flavors are wholly unique to the shop, made in-house, and hand-scooped—and you really can taste the difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fr1U_0l1WqpYB00 Pearl and I opted for a bowl of strawberry swirl and cookies and cream; two of four vegan varieties available the day we visited. For those without dairy allergies, I highly recommend getting your ice cream sandwiched between two homemade brownies; during our date, a tray of homemade brownies had just been taken out of the oven, and the smell was positively rapturous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BATwl_0l1WqpYB00 Gold Spoon Creamery is open year-round with indoor and outdoor seating, and even without a thematically appropriate ice-skating session, this new spot is absolutely worth making part of your Year of Fun .

Gold Spoon Creamery , 10235 Summit Pkwy., Blue Ash, (513) 866-5288

The post Dig Into a Bowl of Hand-Scooped Ice Cream at Gold Spoon Creamery appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Best Restaurants No. 4: Nicola’s Offers Timeless Italian Classics
Cincinnati, OH20 hours ago
The Spirits Are Willing: Cincinnati International Wine Festival Returns This Weekend
Cincinnati, OH21 hours ago
Where To Find Cravable, Lent-Friendly Eats in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Best Restaurants No. 3: Le Bar a Boeuf’s French Cuisine Is on Another Level
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Cincinnati Indie Rock Band HARBOUR Releases New LP
Cincinnati, OH21 hours ago
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: March 3–5
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Best Restaurants No. 2: Abigail Street Serves Big And Bold Middle Eastern Flavors
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Rest Well, Chef: Remembering Jean-Robert de Cavel
Cincinnati, OH3 days ago
Keep Cincinnati Beautiful Partners With Q102 For One-Of-A-Kind Jingle Contest
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
Cincinnati Art Museum Adds Monumental Kehinde Wiley Painting to Its Collection
Cincinnati, OH4 days ago
Price Hill’s Wilder Avenue Memorializes A Wealthy Family With One Wild Child
Cincinnati, OH6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy