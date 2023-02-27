Laughter erupts in Commons as Sunak thanks predecessors for ‘laying groundwork’ for EU deal

Laughter erupted in the House of Commons as Rishi Sunak thanked his predecessors for “laying the groundwork” for an agreement between the UK and EU over Northern Ireland trade.

The prime minister on Monday (27 February) announced a new Brexit deal he describes as a “decisive breakthrough” that “delivers free-flowing trade within the whole United Kingdom”.

“I pay tribute to our European friends, for recognising the need for change, particularly President Von der Leyen. My predecessors, for laying the groundwork for today’s agreement,” Mr Sunak said, sparking laughter in the chamber.

