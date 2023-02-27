Eating disorder resources in Iowa seriously lacking

DES MOINES – In late 2022 Iowa’s only inpatient treatment center for people with eating disorders closed causing Iowans seeking treatment to look for expensive out-of-state programs.

Tanya Hargrave-Klein, a Board Member at the Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa, said that it will be difficult for an inpatient treatment center to return to Iowa.

“It’s a business right and so there’s a lot they have to lay the groundwork there has to be a great enough need there has to be insurance reimbursement opportunities and I think those of us on the ground are really trying to establish those connections and figure out how can we bring higher level of care to our state but right now there’s just not much there,” Hargrave-Klein said.

Patients seeking inpatient treatment for eating disorders will need to find out-of-state programs that are often expensive and not covered by insurance.

“It’s a lot dependent on your insurance and whether they will pay for out-of-state treatment program,” Hargrave-Klein said, “There’s good programs in Minneapolis and Kansas City and Denver and Chicago but not all insurance providers will approve that.”

The Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa is working to improve awareness of the symptoms and resources available to treat eating disorders in order to help stop them before they become critical.

“The earlier that we can detect an eating disorder or disordered eating behavior and the individual can get treatment around that, get help, the shorter the treatment is needed and the greater the chances for a full and lasting recovery and so doing a lot of prevention work is important going into the schools and educating out providers,” Hargrave-Klein said.

To learn more about how to spot the symptoms of eating disorders or the resources available to treat them, visit the Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa’s website .

