Aubrey Plaza had fans wondering what got her seemingly rattled as she and her “ White Lotus ” castmates accepted their prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. (Watch the video below.)

The moment happened after co-star F. Murray Abraham gave the thank-you speech for the best ensemble in a drama series, and offered a prayer for earthquake victims and for peace in Ukraine and Russia. “Union forever,” he shouted.

Appearing distracted and glancing away from the stage, an angry-looking Plaza uttered what many thought was “Jesus Christ,” footage shows.

Plaza was seen moments earlier adjusting the cross straps of her gown to avoid a potential wardrobe malfunction but it’s not known if perhaps that was the source of her irritation.

Co-star Jon Gries later told Page Six that Plaza was reacting to her dress predicament and was “just being funny.”

HuffPost reached out to Plaza for comment.