Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Sporting News

How long is LeBron James out? Foot injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Lakers star

By Scott Rafferty,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUViQ_0l1RsGAT00

It sounds like LeBron James is trending in the right direction.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania , there remains "no concrete timetable" for James to return, but his injured foot is "feeling much better."

James has been out since late February with a right foot tendon injury. There isn't much time left for him to return before the playoffs with less than a month remaining in the regular season.

What's next for James? Here's everything we know about his injury and the latest news surrounding it.

SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY GAME ON NBA LEAGUE PASS: U.S. and U.K. | All other countries

What is LeBron James' injury?

James suffered a right foot injury in the second half of the Lakers' comeback win over the Mavericks on Feb. 26.

With under four minutes remaining in the third period, James drove on Mavericks center Dwight Powell and missed a layup. He then fell to the ground while holding his foot and was heard saying, "I heard a pop."

Here's a video of the injury:

James remained in the game and played most of the fourth quarter. He finished with 26 points in 37 minutes.

How long will LeBron James be out?

The Lakers announced on March 2 that James had suffered a right foot tendon injury and would be re-evaluated in "approximately three weeks."

Earlier in the day, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes provided a positive update on James' foot, reporting that the superstar forward would not need surgery.

NBA.com's Mark Medina said on "The Odd Couple" podcast that James had no structural issues, and the injury wasn't believed to be season-ending.

"There is a chance that not only that he's coming back this season, but that he can play through the pain once the initial pain calms down," Medina explained.

As of March 12 , James is no longer wearing a walking boot. Charania reported two days later that the 19-time All-Star is still "a ways away" and would likely be out beyond the date he's expected to be re-evaluated.

Lakers schedule 2022-23

At 34-35, the Lakers are currently in 10th place in the Western Conference standings. They're ahead of the Jazz by one game.

Here are Los Angeles' next five games of the 2022-23 regular season:

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel
March 15 at Rockets 8 p.m.
March 17 vs. Mavericks 10:30 p.m. NBA TV
March 19 vs. Magic 9:30 p.m.
March 22 vs. Suns 10 p.m. ESPN
March 24 vs. Thunder 10:30 p.m.

LeBron James career stats, highlights

  • 27.2 points per game
  • 7.5 rebounds per game
  • 7.3 assists per game
  • 1.5 steals per game
  • 0.8 blocks per game
  • 3.5 turnovers per game
  • 38.1 minutes per game
  • 50.5 percent field goal shooting
  • 34.4 percent 3-point shooting
  • 73.5 percent free throw shooting

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Lance Reddick dead at 60: The Wire star dies at home days after missing John Wick 4 premiere in New York City
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Zach Edey NBA Mock Draft scouting report: Why isn't Purdue star a projected first-round pick?
West Lafayette, IN2 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Report: Rick Pitino lands Big East job
New Rochelle, NY22 hours ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY1 day ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson appeals to Alabama fans to show up and cheer against Auburn in Birmingham: 'Roll Tide'
Auburn, AL1 day ago
What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for 2023 Atlanta race
Atlanta, GA7 hours ago
Did Jon Scheyer play in the NBA? How Duke head coach's playing career came to an end
Durham, NC1 day ago
Is Ja Morant playing tonight? Grizzlies vs. Warriors time, TV channel and live stream for Saturday NBA game
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Is Jacob Toppin related to Obi Toppin? Kentucky player shares connection to Knicks forward, Wooden Award winner
New York City, NY1 day ago
What channel is FAU vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 March Madness Round 2 game
Hackensack, NJ5 hours ago
What happened to Keyontae Johnson? The story of Kansas State star's collapse, recovery and return to basketball
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Brandon Miller injury update: Alabama forward to play at '80 percent' vs. Maryland, but will he be limited?
Tuscaloosa, AL19 hours ago
NASCAR lineup at Atlanta: Starting order, pole for Ambetter Health 400 based on qualifying results
Atlanta, GA12 hours ago
How old is DeAndre Williams? Explaining the Memphis forward's college basketball eligibility at age 26
Memphis, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy