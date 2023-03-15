How long is LeBron James out? Foot injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Lakers star

It sounds like LeBron James is trending in the right direction.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania , there remains "no concrete timetable" for James to return, but his injured foot is "feeling much better."

James has been out since late February with a right foot tendon injury. There isn't much time left for him to return before the playoffs with less than a month remaining in the regular season.

What's next for James? Here's everything we know about his injury and the latest news surrounding it.

What is LeBron James' injury?

James suffered a right foot injury in the second half of the Lakers' comeback win over the Mavericks on Feb. 26.

With under four minutes remaining in the third period, James drove on Mavericks center Dwight Powell and missed a layup. He then fell to the ground while holding his foot and was heard saying, "I heard a pop."

Here's a video of the injury:

James remained in the game and played most of the fourth quarter. He finished with 26 points in 37 minutes.

How long will LeBron James be out?

The Lakers announced on March 2 that James had suffered a right foot tendon injury and would be re-evaluated in "approximately three weeks."

Earlier in the day, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes provided a positive update on James' foot, reporting that the superstar forward would not need surgery.

NBA.com's Mark Medina said on "The Odd Couple" podcast that James had no structural issues, and the injury wasn't believed to be season-ending.

"There is a chance that not only that he's coming back this season, but that he can play through the pain once the initial pain calms down," Medina explained.

As of March 12 , James is no longer wearing a walking boot. Charania reported two days later that the 19-time All-Star is still "a ways away" and would likely be out beyond the date he's expected to be re-evaluated.

Lakers schedule 2022-23

At 34-35, the Lakers are currently in 10th place in the Western Conference standings. They're ahead of the Jazz by one game.

Here are Los Angeles' next five games of the 2022-23 regular season:

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel March 15 at Rockets 8 p.m. — March 17 vs. Mavericks 10:30 p.m. NBA TV March 19 vs. Magic 9:30 p.m. — March 22 vs. Suns 10 p.m. ESPN March 24 vs. Thunder 10:30 p.m. —

