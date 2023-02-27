‘Summer House’ Star Paige DeSorbo Explains Why Long Distance ‘Works’ For Her and Craig Conover

Longtime lovers! Summer House stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover 's long-distance relationship "works" for them, she exclusively tells Life & Style .

"We are both fiercely independent," the podcast host, 30, shares while promoting Summer House season 7 . "I need to be with someone who understands that I travel a lot with my best friend [ Hannah Berner ] doing our live podcast show 'Giggly Squad,' so it is such a treat to get to fly to Charleston for days at a time to hang out with him before I am off to the next city!"

Paige and the Southern Charm star, 34, first sparked romance rumors in April 2021. They confirmed their relationship in October of that year.

“I met Craig, actually, three years ago and he was single,” Paige told Us Weekly after they went public. “I had a boyfriend and I absolutely respected that I was in a relationship."

The Bravo stars first met while filming the first season of Winter House . At the time, Craig was in a relationship.

“When we got to Vermont, I didn’t know he had a girlfriend,” Paige recalled during the same interview. “So, I was a little bummed when I first got there. But, of course, he was absolutely respectful to his girlfriend. And I’m so happy now looking back that he had a girlfriend because we built just a very platonic friendship, which is, like, the base of our relationship now. Everything really does happen for a reason.”

When it comes to their future together, the pair is definitely endgame, but they have no engagement plans just yet .

“We haven’t figured out a plan yet,” Craig told Life & Style exclusively earlier this month when asked about their future. “You know, we love each other, and we want to spend our lives together . But her career is taking off in New York, and Sewing Down South is basically expanding across the country. People ask us about it all the time, and we’re like, ‘We don’t know yet.’”

He also touched on their long distance romance, noting that even though they “still live in two different places” the reality stars are “never really apart."

Craig explained that he and Paige are "fortunate enough” to travel and see each other all the time. Sewing Down South founder gushed, “What we’re learning is that the not-so-traditional shape of our relationship works for us and is OK."

Summer House airs on Mondays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.