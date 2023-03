renfrewtoday.ca

115 attend 4th annual LV Ice Fishing Derby By myFM News/Oldies 107.7 staff, 7 days ago

By myFM News/Oldies 107.7 staff, 7 days ago

Results are in the fourth annual Laurentian Valley Ice Fishing Derby. Over 115 people went out to Lemke Lake back on the 18th. Madison Coulas ...