Andrew Tate makes mystery hand signal as he and brother Tristan arrive at court for new freedom bid
By Aliki Kraterou,
7 days ago
INFLUENCER Andrew Tate was pictured making a mysterious hand signal as he arrived at court in Bucharest this morning.
The ex-kickboxer and his brother Tristan are expected to find out today whether they'll stay behind bars after they challenged the court's ruling last week that sees them spending at least 30 days in jail.
They were arrested on December 29 at their luxury complex outside the Romanian capital.
And even though lawyers urged a court to grant them bail at a hearing last Monday, the judges ruled it was necessary to extend warrants for the brothers' detention by a further 30 days.
The two brothers appealed the decision and appeared in court in Romania today expecting to find out the outcome.
The brothers have already lost two previous appeals against prior 30-day extensions that have kept them behind bars while investigations continued.
As he was seen walking in handcuffs next to his brother, Andrew Tate, 36, was pictured making a strange hand signal.
Forming a type of downwards-facing triangle - Tate was pictured multiple times making the unnatural hand gesture.
The hand gesture was often used by former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and was referred to as "The Merkel-Raute."
Conspiracy theorists believe similar hand signals are used to signify secret societies, such as both Freemasonry and the Illuminati.
Others were also linked to the bizarre conspiracy theory after intentionally or unintentionally forming the triangle hand gesture including former prime minister Theresa May, ex-European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, Denzel Washington and Tom Cruise.
Andrew Tate's move - if intentional - may be potentially connected to his unfounded belief "The Matrix" - an unknown network of powerful people - are out to get him.
Tate has used the term in the past to describe the powers that be in politics, media and large organisations.
It comes as it has been claimed the two brothers were plotting to convince several women to tell prosecutors they loved them and they were not victims in a bid to prove their innocence.
