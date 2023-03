"I was so excited to be on it," he told Interview magazine of the show, "mostly because people in my life that I respected so much, my best friends and my sister, were obsessed with the show. Obsessed with it."

While Pedro himself had never seen the show, he said he had "[since] introduced [himself] to the whole Buffy experience. It was cool because it was the fourth season premiere; Joss Whedon directed the episode. I always die. In everything. Even to this day, all these years later, I still die."