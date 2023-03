Black Enterprise

Breaking Titanium Ceilings: Clifton R. Wharton, Jr., First Black CEO of a Fortune 500 Company Combats Racism on the Inside By Atiya Jordan, 7 days ago

By Atiya Jordan, 7 days ago

As CEO of TIAA-CREF, Clifton R. Wharton, Jr. broke through the corporate titanium ceiling to become the first Black to head a Fortune 500 company, ...