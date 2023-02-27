Jamie Lee Curtis Responded to Critics of Ariana DeBose's BAFTA Performance: "Back the F*** Off"

Last weekend, Ariana DeBose performed a musical medley at the BAFTAs .

At one point during the performance, she rapped some original words which were meant to praise some of the female honorees that night.

The words went: "Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis my 'Woman King,' Blanchett Cate you’re a genius, Jamie Lee you are all of us."

Viewers were highly critical of this whole performance , as well as pointing out that some of the actors in the audience looked uncomfortable during it.

But Jamie Lee Curtis , who was mentioned in the rap and was seen dancing along happily to DeBose's performance, wants critics to know exactly what she thinks of them.

"I'm unclear as to what the f**k people are on about, and for me, it was joyous, celebratory, sisterly, hot, spicy, and she's just so incredibly talented," Curtis told Deadline at the Producer’s Guild of America awards.

She went on to explain that the cameras were so close up to the actors in the audience that it will have been easy for viewers to think people weren't enjoying the performance when they actually were—or when they were maybe still trying to figure out that DeBose was rapping about the nominees.

"By the time it got to me, I was into the music and I was having a great time," Curtis said. "She is a fantastic talent. These people should shut the f**k up, back the f**k off, and let this woman just shine her light, because she is just fantastic."

You heard her!

DeBose herself brilliantly referenced the performance while presenting a SAG award with Diego Luna on Sunday. When it came time to announce the nominees, she told Luna, "Diego, do the thing."

A queen.

