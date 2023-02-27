90 Day Fiancé's Cynthia Decker Posts Photos With 'Amazing Friend' Kelly Brown Following Chokeslam Drama With Molly Hopkins

A growing feud between 90 Day Fiancé cast members has only blossomed further as more information comes out about the split between Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown. Following reports that Molly's former friend and Pillow Talk co-host Cynthia Decker was present when Kelly allegedly choke-slammed Molly's formerly estranged adult daughter Olivia , Cynthia posted photos of herself hanging out with him.

90 Day Fiancé fans learned about Cynthia and Molly ending their friendship before all the alleged incidents surrounding Kelly and Molly, though news about the choke-slam didn't surface until months later. Now, Cynthia has potentially taken a side in the ongoing situation as she shared a slideshow with her "amazing friend" Kelly chilling on the couch with her and her husband on Instagram :

It seemed at first like Cynthia Decker might try to stay away from any drama, given her comments about wanting to be removed from the police report. However, this picture with Kelly Brown, along with the statement that they're now friends, could be seen as a massive show of support for him in light of the allegations of violence toward Molly's daughter Olivia Hopkins.

A police report was filed in early February with claims from Molly and Olivia Hopkins that Kelly Brown choke-slammed Olivia following an altercation sometime around Thanksgiving. Olivia said she couldn't access security footage of the incident, which occurred in her mother's store after hours, as she didn't have access to the cameras. It was later revealed Cynthia, who was a former co-owner in the business with Molly, allegedly had access to the cameras. News broke weeks after the alleged incident that Molly and Cynthia were no longer friends , and given the timeline of events, it seems as though the alleged choke-slam incident played a factor.

Fast-forward to now, and I think it's safe to say that Molly and Olivia Hopkins aren't any closer to getting that security footage from Cynthia willingly. This photo ultimately gives the impression that Cynthia is siding with Kelly in light of all these alleged events, and she's not the only 90 Day Fiancé cast member to do so. Veronica Rodriguez , who has appeared on Pillow Talk as well over the years, had the following to say about the picture:

Aww 🥰🥰🥰

It's totally possible that Veronica Rodriguez isn't 100% up on all the drama happening with those 90 Day Fiancé cast members, but if she is, that's certainly an interesting reaction. This is especially true when Cynthia Decker has lightly teased since the dissolution of her friendship that outsiders don't know the full story of what's going on. We don't really know what that means because she won't discuss it in detail, but it does seem like more details about Cynthia and Molly's falling out will come out when the time is right.

For now, 90 Day Fiancé fans can only watch via social media as some of the wildest off-camera drama for the franchise continues to unfold in real time and continue to tune into The Other Way Season 4 on TLC Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. It's one of many great shows airing, so be sure to check in on the 2023 TV schedule for a look at what is premiering or returning to television in the coming months.