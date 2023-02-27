Pedro Pascal talks the "beautiful" bond between Mando and Grogu in The Mandalorian season 3

Not too long ago, The Mandalorian season 2 finale shattered our hearts by sending baby Grogu off with Luke Skywalker for Jedi training, leaving Din Djarin all alone. That separation was quickly undone, however, when The Book of Boba Fett reunited Mando and the Child once more.

With The Mandalorian season 3 right around the corner, GamesRadar+ sat down with star Pedro Pascal to find out how the relationship between Mando and Grogu might have changed now that Baby Yoda has returned to his Beskar -clad father figure.

"There's an instant relatability and disarming charm to the relationship as soon as they're matched up together," Pascal tells us of Mando and Grogu's bond. "And yet, at the same time, there's so much more to explore in terms of protector and protected, and who learns from who depending on what the circumstance is, who depends on who depending on what the circumstance is, and how that dynamic can shift between the two is really beautiful."

But, for a long time, Mando's quest was to return Grogu to the Jedi. Does Din Djarin have any conflicted feelings about the Child coming back to him, then? By the sounds of it, absolutely not.

"There's something about surrendering to your true self, in a way, in spite of so much of that self being buried under armor and lost to himself beyond his duties in life, or what his understanding is to function, and then the human heart being emerged by his relationship to this child," says Pascal. "And so it really is about being true to one's self, discovering who you are, and who you are being, directly related to a particular relationship."

The Mandalorian season 3 premieres on Disney Plus this March 1. For more on the upcoming season, check out our exclusive interview with Jon Favreau that touched on Grogu's Jedi journey, breaking the internet, and upcoming show Skeleton Crew.

You can also see our roundup of all the new Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.