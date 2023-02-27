Open in App
BuzzFeed News

A Viral Clip Of Austin Butler Helping 76-Year-Old Sally Field Walk Onstage At The SAG Awards Has Left Fans Super Emotional

By Leyla Mohammed,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acf52_0l1Gpgov00

Austin Butler is being praised for his chivalry after his wholesome interactions from the SAG Awards went viral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7OSe_0l1Gpgov00
Amy Sussman / WireImage

If you missed it, Austin was one of many A-listers in attendance at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGQEV_0l1Gpgov00
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

The 31-year-old was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis — a film that has garnered widespread acclaim since it was released last summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fms1F_0l1Gpgov00
Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

And although Austin lost out on the award to The Whale star Brendan Fraser, he certainly won the hearts of fans across the globe thanks to his chivalrous treatment of various celebrities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDIzh_0l1Gpgov00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society

Austin was firstly filmed helping fellow actor Sally Field, 76, walk to the stage as she was announced as the winner of the Life Achievement Award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zimE5_0l1Gpgov00
Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The prestigious accolade was presented to Sally by her The Amazing Spider-Man costar Andrew Garfield, who praised her for evoking “awe in every actor’s heart.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qz8Im_0l1Gpgov00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And as the audience stood and cheered for Sally, Austin took her hand and walked with her from her table to the stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMWUn_0l1Gpgov00
YouTube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SyHRO_0l1Gpgov00
YouTube

Making sure to move at a steady pace, Austin looked Sally in the eye and smiled at her encouragingly as he helped her up the stage steps, where she was met by Andrew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n9LNI_0l1Gpgov00
Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

Needless to say, fans were left emotional by Austin’s kind gesture, and took to social media to praise the “sweet moment.”

This was a sweet moment between Sally Field and Austin Butler. #SAGAwards https://t.co/ypkxyBaIQr

@Dumspirospero67 02:31 AM - 27 Feb 2023

“Gifting your timeline with chivalry. Austin Butler escorting Sally Field to the stage,” one person tweeted.

Gifting your timeline with chivalry. Austin Butler escorting Sally Field to the stage. #SAGAWARDS

@jazzt 02:21 AM - 27 Feb 2023

“Austin Butler walking Sally Field on stage was the cutest thing ever #SAGAwards ,” said another.

Austin Butler walking Sally Field on stage was the cutest thing ever #SAGAwards

@archivebutler 02:16 AM - 27 Feb 2023

“He is a true gentleman,” someone commented under a TikTok of the sweet exchange.

@fansofaustinbutler

Just Austin helping Sally Field up the stairs at SAG awards ❤️ #austinbutler #sallyfield

♬ Instrumen Sedih Renungan - JUL MARUF

And fans were only left more touched when Austin later offered his assistance to fellow actor Jennifer Coolidge, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CBRHf_0l1Gpgov00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jennifer’s incredible performance in HBO’s The White Lotus won her the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2Tm5_0l1Gpgov00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And, much like Sally, Jen was met by Austin as she made her way over to the stage, and the pair walked hand in hand until she made it to the top of the steps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uy6Zj_0l1Gpgov00
YouTube

Drawing attention to the heartwarming moment , several fans couldn’t help but gush over Austin’s kindness once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46HLcz_0l1Gpgov00
Samir Hussein / WireImage

“Austin Butler is the go-to ‘help female winners up the stage’ guy at the #SAGAwards ,” one person tweeted.

Austin Butler is the go-to 'help female winners up the stage' guy at the #SAGAwards

@awards_watch 02:29 AM - 27 Feb 2023

“Austin Butler helping every woman up on that stage. Gotta love to see it,” someone else wrote.

Austin Butler helping every woman up on that stage. gotta love to see it. #SAGAwards

@TediVision26 02:28 AM - 27 Feb 2023

And the chivalrous move certainly didn’t go unnoticed by Jennifer, who later called the Elvis star “incredible” when speaking with Entertainment Tonight .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jccp4_0l1Gpgov00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

More on this

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bruce Willis, 67, Appears Confused During Paparazzi Encounter In First Outing Since Dementia Diagnosis
Santa Monica, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy