Man Utd fans ‘love Erik ten Hag more every day’ after boss gives academy prospect pep talk moments after Carabao Cup win

MANCHESTER UNITED fans have hailed Erik ten Hag after he took the time to give teenager Kobbie Mainoo a pep talk during their Carabao Cup celebrations.

The Red Devils ended their six-year wait for silverware at Wembley as they beat Newcastle 2-0 to lift the League Cup.

Erik ten Hag was spotted speaking to Kobbie Mainoo during the celebrations Credit: ESPN

The Man Utd boss left Mainoo with a beaming smile on his face Credit: ESPN

Ten Hag, 52, has been credited with a sensational turnaround at Old Trafford as the club eye more trophies before the end of the season.

And the Dutchman was keen to ensure every member of his squad felt a part of Sunday's triumph.

This was typified by his chat with 17-year-old Mainoo - who has made one start for Man Utd this season.

The former Ajax head coach walked over to the teenager and had a brief chat with him.

And it left Mainoo with a beaming smile on his face as United supporters hailed the manager's style.

Reacting on social media, one person said: "Love this man more every day".

Another added: "Look at this... teaching the next generation. He can enjoy the now, but he has his eye on the future. We have a very special manager on our hands here."

And a third responded: "Nah this guy could take Man Utd back to the top".

Mainoo is a highly-rated talent and started their 3-0 win over Charlton in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

Meanwhile, United are still in with a chance of picking up THREE more trophies this season.

They are into the fifth round of the FA Cup and last-16 of the Europa League.

There is also an outside possibility of them winning the Premier League title if Arsenal and Manchester City both falter.

They sit eight points adrift of the Gunners with 14 games remaining.