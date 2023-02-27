Where Titans ranked in run-run-pass percentage in 2022

Menon recently released a graph that measures how often each NFL offense started a new series with a run-run-pass sequence. The Titans finished with the eighth-highest rate in the NFL at around 26 percent.
Truthfully, it’s a bit of a shocker that Tennessee didn’t finish inside the top five.
Nonetheless, the Titans’ new offensive coordinator, Tim Kelly, will have a lot of work to do in order to get this offense back on track. Being more creative with his play-calling sequences would be a nice place to start.
