Where Titans ranked in run-run-pass percentage in 2022

“Run-run-pass” was a mantra you often heard by fans used to describe the Tennessee Titans’ approach on offense the last few years under former offensive coordinator, Todd Downing.

To say Downing’s offense was largely predictable would be drastically underselling it.

Thanks to Arjun Menon of Pro Football Focus, we now have some actual data to get an idea of just how predictable the Titans’ 2022 offense really was.

Menon recently released a graph that measures how often each NFL offense started a new series with a run-run-pass sequence. The Titans finished with the eighth-highest rate in the NFL at around 26 percent.

Truthfully, it’s a bit of a shocker that Tennessee didn’t finish inside the top five.

Nonetheless, the Titans’ new offensive coordinator, Tim Kelly, will have a lot of work to do in order to get this offense back on track. Being more creative with his play-calling sequences would be a nice place to start.