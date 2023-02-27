Did the Thing! Hollywood’s Best and Worst Dressed From the 2023 SAG Awards: Photos

Yes, Angela Bassett did the thing on the SAG Awards red carpet , and she wasn't the only one! Hollywood's biggest stars stepped out for the annual event on Sunday, February 26, to celebrate some of the best in TVs and movies.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star, for one, walked the red carpet in a stunning yellow tulle gown. Angela attended the event coming off her multiple wins at the NAACP Image Awards the night before.

Zendaya also pulled double duty this past weekend with a total of four dressed between the SAG and NAACP Image Awards. Unsurprisingly, the Euphoria star did not miss. At the SAGs she opted for a pink floral gown on the red carpet and changed into a tighter-fitting colorful look for inside the ceremony. She and Paul Mescal — who also proved he's a style king — took the stage to present the first award.

HBO's White Lotus stars all looked their best while attending the ceremony, and even showed off their looks on stage at the end of the night after winning the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award. Meghann Fahy , Haley Lu Richardson and more breakout stars had some stylish looks. Aubrey Plaza 's Michael Kors dress turned some major heads as she attended the event.

“I have been working with Aubrey Plaza for almost 17 years, so when she got nominated, I wanted something sexy, current, and modern,” her stylist, Jessica Paster , told WWD . “I have worked with Michael for many years, and he came up with something perfect for us. Anytime I explain to Michael what I want in a look he gets it exactly right, every time.”

The fashion designer referred to the Parks and Recreation alum as a "versatile talent," making her an "engaging" star on and off the screen.

"When it comes to the red carpet, Aubrey understands what works for her and is always willing to be daring in her choices, yet sleek and sophisticated at all times," Michael Kors added. "I wanted something that was memorable and glamorous and would definitely turn heads — a look that was both audacious and timeless.”

Scroll through the gallery for a full breakdown of the best and worst dressed stars from the 2023 SAG Awards.