Man United striker Wout Weghorst says there's 'three more' trophies to go after Carabao Cup win

Wout Weghorst believes lifting the Carabao Cup has whetted Manchester United’s appetite to win more trophies this season as Erik ten Hag’s side chase a quadruple.

United beat Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday to claim Ten Hag’s first piece of silverware since he arrived at the club 10 months ago and the club’s first in six years.

They are back in action in the FA Cup at home to West Ham on Wednesday night and then face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday looking to keep up with Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. United have already booked a place in the last-16 of the Europa League after knocking out Barcelona .

‘We’ve won the first one now and there are still three to go so we’re hungry for more,’ said Weghorst. ‘It’s three left now. The first one is in and first we have to stand still and enjoy it. But afterwards, of course, three to go. We have everything in our own hands so let’s go.

‘There's a great feeling within the club, within the team, the lads together. Of course, the manager was the first one who was always saying, “we're living to win”.

‘He’s living for it. You can feel it. He is really detailed, the way we he works, the way we work every day, every match.

‘We’re really happy we could win this one. It’s just a great feeling. It’s not that long I'm here, but I think for the club it's a long time ago we win silverware. It's good to have it back at the place where it belongs. It's an amazing club.’

United’s Carabao Cup success was also a personal triumph for Weghorst, on loan from Burnley, who picked up the first trophy of his career.

‘In the Netherlands I played two cup finals and lost both of them,’ added the Holland striker.

‘This was the third time and that's something special. You put in all the hard work and effort to get really something in your head. So, yeah, also for me it's personal and it's really nice to win a trophy.’

Weghorst helped to set up the second goal for Marcus Rashford having tested Newcastle keeper Loris Karius with a 25-yard effort in the first half.

As United’s players celebrated afterwards, he got down on his haunches in front of the United fans at Wembley and tried to take it all in.

‘I just took a moment,’ he admitted. ‘I can do really tough or I can do really cool but, yeah, for me this is a childhood dream.

‘A childhood dream to play for this amazing club, to play a final and also be important in in this final with the second goal.

‘You have to take a minute otherwise everything is passing you by before you even notice and before you’ve enjoyed it. So I took a moment there and that was the greatest moment of the evening.’