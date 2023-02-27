Open in App
New Orleans, LA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Orlando Magic at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXLU4_0l1ELjbu00

The Orlando Magic (25-36) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (30-31) Monday at Smoothie King Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Magic vs. Pelicans odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Magic were unable to cover as 2.5-point home favorites in their 121-108 loss to the Indiana Pacers Saturday. Orlando is currently 3.5 games behind the Washington Wizards for the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Pelicans were blown out 128-106 as 4-point road underdogs against the New York Knicks Saturday. New Orleans is amid a 3-game losing skid and in 10th place in the Western Conference but are only 1.5 games back of the No. 6 seed.

The Magic and the Pelicans will be meeting for the second time this season on Monday. Orlando won 123-110 as a 1-point home underdog and the Over (229.5) connected on Jan. 20.

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Magic at Pelicans odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:20 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Magic +170 (bet $100 to win $170) | Pelicans -200 (bet $200 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Magic +4.5 (-105) | Pelicans -4.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 228.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Magic at Pelicans key injuries

Magic

  • F Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) out

Pelicans

  • F Larry Nance Jr. (ankle) out
  • F Zion Williamson (hamstring) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Magic at Pelicans picks and predictions

Prediction

Pelicans 117, Magic 111

AVOID.

Considering how the Pelicans (-200) have performed recently, it isn’t worth taking their moneyline at the current odds given the risk.

Even with the team’s recent struggles, PELICANS -4.5 (-115) is the pick as I believe this is a solid get-right spot for New Orleans at home. The Magic don’t have anyone to contain F Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans should have the size advantage with C Jonas Valanciunas.

UNDER 228.5 (-115) is how I’d bet the total with how these teams play. The Magic and the Pelicans are both in the bottom half of the league in pace and offensive rating in their last 10 games.

The Under is also 14-5 in the last 19 meetings between these teams in New Orleans.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Skyler Carlin on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
USC women's an 8 seed in latest bracketology
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard on top pick Paolo Banchero: 'He is a force'
Portland, OR46 minutes ago
Dominique Wilkins on Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird's dominance
Boston, MA1 day ago
Lakers coach Darvin Ham gives positive update on D'Angelo Russell's ankle injury
Los Angeles, CA11 hours ago
Bill Simmons: People around NBA think James Harden is bound for Houston
Houston, TX8 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets projected to be in NBA Play-In Tournament
Brooklyn, NY4 hours ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
SEC expansion: Sports Illustrated predicts Auburn Football's permanent rivals
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Sixers want James Harden being more of an aggressive point guard
Milwaukee, WI4 hours ago
Jerry Palm reveals what UNC has to do to make the tournament
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
Key UNC target talks potential of reclassifying to 2023 class
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Trojans men's team a 10 seed in ESPN bracketology for Monday, March 6
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Texas stays put at No. 7 in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Austin, TX2 hours ago
Alabama's Brandon Miller named SEC Player and Freshman of the Year
Tuscaloosa, AL3 hours ago
Texans re-sign DT Taylor Stallworth
Houston, TX1 hour ago
Report: Former Texas HC Chris Beard in talks with Ole Miss
Oxford, MS3 hours ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Riley Moss puts the NFL on notice with a stellar NFL Combine
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
NFL audit finalizes New Orleans Saints' salary cap spending limit for 2023
New Orleans, LA3 hours ago
USA TODAY Coaches Poll at end of men's basketball regular season
Gainesville, FL4 hours ago
Philip Rivers considered a 2022 comeback with Dolphins, 49ers if you believe combine rumors
San Francisco, CA3 hours ago
Duke decides to end a fantastic men's hoops regular season with the saltiest tweet
Durham, NC4 hours ago
Wide receiver prospects are clamoring to play with Bears QB Justin Fields in NFL
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Texas moves up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll
Austin, TX2 hours ago
CBS Sports names three potential suitors for Bills' Tremaine Edmunds
Buffalo, NY6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy